Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 3rd Highest-Grosser In India( Photo Credit – Facebook/Prime Video )

Jana Nayagan has locked in its fate as a losing affair at the Indian box office, but its journey to achieve milestones refuses to stop. After a decent second weekend, the film displayed a surprising trend on the second Monday. Usually, a drop is seen from the second Friday to Monday, even for successful films, but here, in the case of Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong, a jump was observed. And in the meantime, the magnum opus has gone past Varisu’s lifetime collection. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The Tamil political thriller scored an estimated 3.85 crore on the second Monday, day 12. Compared to the second Friday, day 9’s 3.55 crore, the film jumped by 8.45% rather than showing a drop, which is a rare thing. Overall, it has earned 179.45 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 211.76 crore gross.

From here, Jana Nayagan is heading towards a lifetime collection of 200-205 crore net, which is a disappointing outcome given the mammoth budget of 300-350 crore.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 153.55 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Day 9 – 3.55 crore

Day 10 – 7.8 crore

Day 11 – 10.7 crore

Day 12 – 3.85 crore

Total – 179.45 crore

Jana Nayagan becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 3rd highest-grosser in India!

With 179.45 crore net, Jana Nayagan has become Thalapathy Vijay’s 3rd highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, surpassing Varisu (178.14 crore). The film will wrap up its run in the same position as the next target, The Greatest Of All Time (252.71 crore), is out of reach. The list is topped by Leo (341.04 crore).

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Leo – 341.04 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Jana Nayagan – 179.45 crore (12 days) Varisu – 178.14 crore Bigil – 171.26 crore Master – 153.93 crore Sarkar – 141.75 crore Beast – 130.25 crore Mersal – 127.72 crore (estimates) Theri – 85 crore (estimates)

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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