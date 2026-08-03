Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): 10th Highest Grossing Tamil Film Of All Time!

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): Thalapathy Vijay Ends His Career With A Hattrick! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Thalapathy Vijay’s final theatrical outing, Jana Nayagan, continues to write history in India. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama is proving to be a fitting farewell for the Tamil superstar as he moves ahead with a new professional innings as the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. In 12 days, the film stands at a net collection of 179 – 180 crore.

10th Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of All Time!

On its second Monday, the political action drama crossed a major box office milestone by officially becoming the 10th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in India. It has knocked Vijay’s own 2023 release Varisu (178.14 crore) out of the Top 10 list.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 12 Estimates

As per early trends, on the second Monday, day 12, August 3, Jana Nayagan earned between 3.5 – 4 crore net across all languages in India. The film registered an overall occupancy of 23.4% across 3,942 shows in India. The total 12-day India net collection of the film stands at a massive 179 – 180 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay Maintains His Hat-Trick

With the historic entry in the top 10, Thalapathy Vijay has maintained a grand hat-trick in the all-time Top 10 Tamil films with three films in the top 10 – Leo, The Greatest Of All Time, and the last film of his innings as an actor! The actor currently occupies the third, sixth, and tenth spots!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time (India Net Collection).

2.0: 407.05 crore Jailer: 348.55 crore Leo: 341.04 crore Coolie: 285.01 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1: 266.54 crore The Greatest Of All Time: 252.71 crore Vikram: 247.32 crore Amaran: 220.05 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2: 181.96 crore Jana Nayagan: 179 – 180 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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