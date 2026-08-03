Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Tom Holland Beasting Like None! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The latest outing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is putting up a historic show at the Indian box office! After scoring a mammoth opening weekend, the Tom Holland starrer, also starring Zendaya and Sadie Sink, is showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down. In fact, the film, in five days, stands as the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, with a net collection of 281-282.5 crore*.

Next Milestone For Tom Holland – 300 Crore

The superhero biggie recorded a huge 50.5% overall occupancy across an eye-popping count of 16,874 shows in India. For a Hollywood film on a non-holiday Monday, these figures are pure beast mode! The next milestone for Tom Holland and Zendaya’s film is crossing the 300 crore net barrier in India.

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 5 Estimates

According to early trends, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected in the range of 23 – 24 crore on Day 5, Monday, August 3. This is a huge number for the first Monday. Interestingly, the film has surpassed all other Bollywood films except Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2!

2nd Highest-Grossing MCU Film In India

The superhero film has officially overtaken MCU biggies like Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the 2nd highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe film of all time in India! By surpassing the lifetime collections of Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home in just 5 days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has claimed the #2 spot. It now trails only Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the highest-grossing films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the Indian Box Office (Net Collection).

Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Spider-Man Brand New Day: 281 – 282.5 crore* Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 135 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

Must Read: Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office BMS Sales: 254% Higher Than The #1 Opening Weekend By A Hollywood Film, But Fails To Match Top 5!

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