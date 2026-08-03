Unmadham Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Collects Over 2 Crore In Opening Weekend( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Kunchacko Boban’s latest release, Unmadham, sees him in a familiar genre. The actor has played multiple cop roles in his career. In the recent Malayalam psychological thriller, the actor plays a constable who takes on a case that leads to the emergence of some horror-like elements. The film had a decent opening at the box office despite major releases like Jana Nayagan and Spider-Man: Brand New Day having a string in Kerala markets. Despite the competition and mixed reviews. The film has become Kunchacko Boban’s third-highest opening weekend post-COVID.

How Much Did Unmadham Earn In Three Days At The India Box Office?

Kunchacko Boban’s latest film opened at the domestic box office with a net collection of 0.7 crore. The collections saw a slight increase on days 2 and 3, bringing in 0.77 and 0.8 crore respectively. The net total of the opening weekend stands at 2.27 crore at the domestic box office. This is Kunchacko Boban’s third-highest opening weekend as a lead actor post-COVID.

Unmadham’s opening weekend collection of 2.27 crore is behind the actor’s Officer On Duty and Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Officer On Duty was Boban’s last hit, where he also played an investigative role. The film earned 5.75 crore in its three-day opening weekend in 2025, while Nna Thaan Case Kodu, released in 2022, earned 6.25 crore. Nna Thaan Case Kodu had a 4-day opening weekend.

(Note: The ranking is for films in which Kunchacko Boban played a central role and not part of an ensemble.)

Kunchacko Boban’s Top 3 Opening Weekend Post-COVID

Nna Thaan Case Kodu: 6.25 crore Officer On Duty: 5.75 crore Unmadham: 2.27 crore

More About Unmadham

The film has been directed by Kiran Das, who made his debut with Unmadham. However, he is not new to the industry. He is a national award-winning film editor who has worked on over 40 films before transitioning to directing. Apart from Kunchacko Boban, the film also stars Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sudheesh, Kottayam Nazeer, and Arun Cherukavil. The film has been written by Shahi Kabir.

Day-Wise Collection Of Unmadham

Day 1: 0.7 crore

Day 2: 0.77 crore

Day 3: 0.80 crore

Total: 2.27 crore

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