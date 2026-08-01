Unmadham Box Office Collection Day 1: Film Underforms In Comparison To Officer On Duty( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kunchacko Boban has once again donned the uniform to investigate a case. This time for the psychological thriller Unmadham. The film was directed by Kiran Das and was released in theatres on July 31. The investigative thriller, which also has horror elements, took a decent opening but was less successful compared to Boban’s last hit, Officer On Duty.

How Much Did Unmadham Earn on Opening Day?

Kunchacko Boban donning the uniform to unearth a case has always been interesting. Recent films in which he played a cop include Officer On Duty, Nayattu, Anjaam Pathiraa, and Allu Ramendran. Every film has been different and represented a different type of cop. Unmadham sees him play a cop investigating an old case considered taboo by many. However, he takes up the case, and it drives him mad.

Unmadham also marks Panorama Studios’ first production in Malayalam cinema. The psychological thriller earned 0.7 crore on its opening day. The film opened to 640 screens in India. This is 40% lower than Kunchacko Boban’s last solo hit, Officer On Duty. The film had opened to 1.25 crore and ended its theatrical run with a net total of 31 crore at the domestic box office.

Day-Wise Collection of Unmadham

Day 1: 0.7 crore

About Kunchacko Boban’s Recent Releases

Unmadham marks the actor’s third release of the year. He began the year with Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, which was released in theatres in April 2026. It is a mystery comedy-thriller directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval where he plays a health centre worker alongside Dileesh Pothan and Sajin Gopu. The film opened with 0.68 crore before seeing a consistent dip in collections,, ending its theatrical run with less than 2 crores.

He was later seen in Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty. The actor had limited screentime in the film. The film opened in double digits but failed to achieve success at the box office.

More About Unmadham

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, the film also stars Lijomol Jose. The film has been directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir. Unmadham marks Kiran Das’s directorial debut. He has been prominently working in the Malayalam film industry as a film editor. He has edited films like Ullozhukku, Romancham, Rorschach, Moothon, Ishq, and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, among others.

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