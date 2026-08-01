Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9: Targets Bigil next (Photo Credit: Instagram)

If we consider an online leak, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has done well at the Indian box office, but overall, it’s a major commercial disappointment. Into the second week, the film saw a significant drop in show counts, as expected, given the new releases, especially the grand arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Still, it is moving ahead at a steady pace and is on track to surpass Vijay’s Bigil. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Tamil political thriller lost almost half of its shows on the second Thursday, and again, its show count dropped from 5,496 to 4,165 from Thursday to the second Friday. After losing 1,331 shows, the film was expected to show a drop in collections, and that’s exactly what happened. However, the drop wasn’t huge, with 3.55 crore coming in on day 9, down 12.34% from day 8’s 4.05 crore.

As per Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has earned 157.1 crore net at the Indian box office in 9 days. It equals 185.39 crore gross. From here, the 175 crore net mark looks achievable, while the 200 crore milestone appears to be out of reach. Let’s see how things turn out during the ongoing second weekend.

Jana Nayagan is on track to beat Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil

Currently, Jana Nayagan is Thalapathy Vijay’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. To claim the 4th spot, it must surpass Bigil (171.26 crore), which is just 14.16 crore. Adding another 14.17 crore isn’t a big task, and the film will comfortably secure the 4th spot in the coming days.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Leo – 341.04 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Varisu – 178.14 crore Bigil – 171.26 crore Jana Nayagan – 157.1 crore (9 days) Master – 153.93 crore Sarkar – 141.75 crore Beast – 130.25 crore Mersal – 127.72 crore (estimates) Theri – 85 crore (estimates)

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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