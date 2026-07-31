Box Office: Will Ayushmann Khurrana Help Sooraj Barjatya Deliver A Super Hit After 2006

Box Office: Will Ayushmann Khurrana Help Sooraj Barjatya Claim What Salman Khan Could Not? ( Photo Credit – Rajshri Productions; Instagram )

Sooraj R Barjatya and his iconic hero, Prem, have found their new anchor in Ayushmann Khurrana, and their upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which was earlier rumored to be called Prem Ki Shaadi, is on schedule to arrive in the theaters on November 27. Rajshri Productions is synonymous with some of Indian cinema’s biggest family blockbusters. However, the last superhit film of the production house was in 2006!

Yes, while the production house is known for blockbusters like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun, it has been a long wait since a super hit. While Barjatya and Salman Khan did deliver a hit with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015, a super hit with a profit of over 150% is still off the radar since 2006.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Sooraj Barjatya – The Redemption Pair?

It would be interesting to see if Sooraj Barjatya finally gets the cards right with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya and delivers a super hit film at the box office! The last super hit film by the director also starred two young actors – Shahid Kapoor & Amrita Rao, and the film was titled Vivaah!

Last Super Hit By Rajshri Productions

Vivaah was released in 2006, and it churned out a profit of 290% at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 8 crore, the romantic family drama earned 31.2 crore net collection in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 23.2 crore. Later in 2015, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo could manage only a hit verdict with a collection of 206.63 crore, against a budget of 100 crore.

Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya’s last theatrical release, Uunchai, met with a losing fate at the box office, despite receiving critical acclaim and winning the National Award for Best Director. His next directorial, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari!

Known as the poster boy for relatable, family-driven middle-class cinema, Ayushmann brings an innate charm that aligns seamlessly with Rajshri’s core values. If the film is mounted on a controlled budget, similar to Ayushmann’s mid-scale blockbusters, the film has a high chance of generating a good return on investment percentage needed to breach the Super Hit mark!

Will the new-age ‘Prem’ end Sooraj Barjatya’s 20-year wait for a Super Hit since 2006? All eyes are on November 27, 2026, when Yeh Prem Mol Liya hits the big screens!

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