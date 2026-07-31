Ayushmann Khurrana & Sharvari Yeh Prem Mol Liya ( Photo Credit – Rajshri Productions )

Sooraj Barjatya is back with his signature—a true family entertainer. The acclaimed filmmaker wrapped the shoot of his next directorial venture, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, in Mumbai yesterday.

Sooraj Barjatya Reunites With Himesh Reshammiya

According to sources close to the production, the film celebrates relationships, family values, and melodies—hallmarks of a Sooraj Barjatya film—but through a contemporary Gen-Z lens. This will be Barjatya’s return to direction, and trade is already calling it one of the most awaited family entertainers of the year.

Adding to the nostalgic Rajshri feel, the film marks the return of the blockbuster duo of Sooraj Barjatya with Himesh Reshammiya. The music album is by Himesh Reshammiya.

Produced by Rajshri Productions Pvt. Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. This marks the first collaboration of the young pair with Barjatya and is a Musical Family Entertainer in true Rajshri fashion. The film also features a powerful supporting cast – as it boasts of seasoned actors including Anupam Kher and others.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on November 27, 2026.

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