The Odyssey North America Box Office: Surpasses Oppenheimer’s Lifetime Collection ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures; Instagram )

The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, has beaten a record set by the filmmaker’s last release, Oppenheimer. The film, based on the popular Greek epic, has not even completed two weeks at the box office and has already registered a massive milestone in the North American market. The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon in the lead, has beaten Oppenheimer to become Nolan’s all-time third-highest-grossing film.

The Odyssey Beats Oppenheimer at North America Box Office

Oppenheimer was a biographical drama released in 2023. It was in direct competition with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (remember Barbenheimer?). Well, Oppenheimer took 595 days to collect $330 million at the North America box office. In contrast, Nolan’s latest film overtook Oppenheimer’s lifetime total in just 13 days. On Wednesday, Day 13, the film earned $13.6 million, bringing its total to $334.2 million. Now, the Matt Damon starrer is trailing The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

How Much Does The Odyssey Need to Become Christopher Nolan’s Highest-Grossing Film?

Currently, The Odyssey is the third highest-grossing film in Christopher Nolan’s rich filmography. After earning $334 million, the film is now behind The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. The Odyssey needs $115 million to overtake The Dark Knight Rises and over $200 million to become Nolan’s highest-grossing film. While The Odyssey has had a great run so far, it will slow down a bit with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Take a look at Christopher Nolan’s top three highest-grossing films in North America:

The Dark Knight (2008): $534 million

The Dark Knight Rises (2012): $448 million

The Odyssey (2026): $334 million (13 days)

The Odyssey to Cross $700 Million at the End of Week 2

After 13 days, The Odyssey earned $696 million worldwide, with international markets bringing in $362 million. The film will cross the $700 million milestone in just two weeks. With this, The Odyssey will enter the list of the top 200 highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide. The Nolan directorial was made on a $250 million budget and has already surpassed the global lifetime collections of recent hits like F1, Wonka, and James Gunn’s Superman. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya in pivotal roles.

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