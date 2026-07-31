Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others, has completed three weeks at the Indian box office. It is already a success, but the pace has now slowed down. Scroll below to know the latest collection against its budget.
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 21
According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 added 85 lakh to its kitty on day 21. It fell below the one crore mark, witnessing a 43% drop in the last 24 hours. There’s been strict competition from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is now dominating the Indian screens.
The cumulative total in India stands at 163.2 crore net. Including GST, the gross total reaches 192.57 crore.
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Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 99.09 crore
- Week 2: 44.24 crore
- Day 15: 2.29 crore
- Day 16: 4.79 crore
- Day 17: 6.72 crore
- Day 18: 1.62 crore
- Day 19: 2.1 crore
- Day 20: 1.5 crore
- Day 21: 85 lakh
Total – 163.2 crore
Dhamaal 4 secures a plus verdict!
Indra Kumar‘s Dhamaal 4 is made on a reported budget of 150 crore. In three weeks, the makers have registered returns of 13.2 crore. The adventure comedy is a profitable venture, gaining the plus verdict at the Indian box office.
As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit verdict once it earns double its investments, which would be 300 crore in the case of the Ajay Devgn starrer. The theatrical journey is nearing its conclusion, so it will remain impossible to earn that tag now.
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 21 Summary
- Budget: 150 crore
- India net: 163.2 crore
- ROI: 13.2 crore
- ROI%: 8.8%
- India gross: 192.57 crore
Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
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