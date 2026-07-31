Dhamaal 4 Box Office Update! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others, has completed three weeks at the Indian box office. It is already a success, but the pace has now slowed down. Scroll below to know the latest collection against its budget.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 21

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 added 85 lakh to its kitty on day 21. It fell below the one crore mark, witnessing a 43% drop in the last 24 hours. There’s been strict competition from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is now dominating the Indian screens.

The cumulative total in India stands at 163.2 crore net. Including GST, the gross total reaches 192.57 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Day 15: 2.29 crore

Day 16: 4.79 crore

Day 17: 6.72 crore

Day 18: 1.62 crore

Day 19: 2.1 crore

Day 20: 1.5 crore

Day 21: 85 lakh

Total – 163.2 crore

Dhamaal 4 secures a plus verdict!

Indra Kumar‘s Dhamaal 4 is made on a reported budget of 150 crore. In three weeks, the makers have registered returns of 13.2 crore. The adventure comedy is a profitable venture, gaining the plus verdict at the Indian box office.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit verdict once it earns double its investments, which would be 300 crore in the case of the Ajay Devgn starrer. The theatrical journey is nearing its conclusion, so it will remain impossible to earn that tag now.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 21 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 163.2 crore

ROI: 13.2 crore

ROI%: 8.8%

India gross: 192.57 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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