Madhuri Dixit is one of the most iconic actors in the history of Indian cinema. An icon of grace, beauty, and talent, she ruled Bollywood in the 1990s with her dance moves and charisma. Most recently, she starred as Mandira in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, proving that age is just a number for her.

However, before her rise to stardom, Madhuri faced significant struggles. During the late ’80s, she was labeled a “jinxed actor,” with several of her films failing at the box office. Many filmmakers hesitated to cast her, believing she was bad luck for their projects. Legendary filmmaker Indra Kumar’s faith in her abilities was a turning point in her career, and the director recently discussed this phase of Madhuri Dixit in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Indra Kumar Reveals How Others Advised Him Against Casting Madhuri Dixit

In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, director Indra Kumar revealed Madhuri Dixit’s early career challenges. Madhuri had a series of unsuccessful films at the time, leading industry insiders to label her as “jinxed.” Kumar recalled how other filmmakers advised him against casting her, stating, “Paagal ho gaya hai tu, iski koi film nahi chal rahi” (You’ve gone mad; none of her films work).

Kumar, however, saw something extraordinary in Madhuri. Despite the stigma, he cast her in his films Dil (1990) and Beta (1992). Kumar shared, “There was something in my heart which said, ‘Yaar, isme baat hai, kuch hai isme’ (There’s something about her, she has potential).” The release of Tezaab in 1988 proved to be a game-changer for Madhuri. The film’s massive success silenced her critics, and her pairing with Anil Kapoor became one of Bollywood’s most beloved duos. Shortly after, Ram Lakhan proved her stand in Bollywood.

By the time Kumar’s Dil hit theaters, Madhuri Dixit had already become a superstar. ”Madhuri ka jo ‘bechaari flop’ wala impression tha distributors ka vo change hogaya,” revealed the director. He further stated that despite this new stardom, Madhuri continued to stay grounded, “She was down to earth on her first day, after becoming a star, and she still is currently, there is no change.”

