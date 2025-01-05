Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Shah Rukh Khan have been the talk of the town due to their ongoing controversy. The cold war between them ignited after Dua Lipa’s recent concert in India, where she performed a mashup version of her song Levitating and Abhijeet’s Woh Ladki, which features SRK. Amid this, in a recent interview, Abhijeet Bhattacharya reignited the controversy by making bold statements about Shah Rukh, seemingly refusing to sing for King Khan in the near future.

What Did Abhijeet Bhattacharya Say About Shah Rukh Khan In His Recent Interview?

In a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Abhijeet Bhattacharya stated that the Pathaan actor can now sing all his songs, as Shah Rukh Khan ultimately receives recognition for the hits, infusing them with his charm and emotions. During the interview, when the singer was asked if he would ever be on good terms with Shah Rukh Khan by singing a song for him, he expressed his disinterest and emphasized to the audience not to make a significant deal out of it.

The singer responded, “It was important for these differences to emerge. Had they not, how would Lungi Dance exist? If he can produce, music bhi khud kar lenge usmein kya hai, gaa bhi khud lenge kyunki bolte hi hain Shah Rukh Khan ka gaana hai toh gaa bhi lenge, We aren’t fighting. But the situation is being made worse because of these puny trolls who insist on b***ing into a matter concerning legends.”

In English, it implies that “if he can produce, then making the music himself is not a big deal, and he can sing it, too. After all, when they say it’s a Shah Rukh Khan song, he’ll sing it as well”.

A Brief Synopsis Of The Ongoing Controversy Between SRK & Abhijeet Bhattacharya

In 1999, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated on the film Baadshah, featuring King Khan and Twinkle Khanna in the lead roles. One of the songs from the movie, Woh Ladki Jo, has gained widespread popularity in recent years, especially among young audiences, after being mashed up with Dua Lipa’s Levitating. Recently, the international singer visited India for a tour. During her concert, SRK fans experienced a dream-come-true moment when the 29-year-old artist performed the mashup version of Levitating and Woh Ladki Jo.

Soon after, there was a battle over credit, as the singer expressed his frustration for not receiving the recognition he believed he deserved for the Baadshah song. Abhijeet maintains that SRK’s stardom is not the sole reason behind the song’s international recognition, asserting that he deserves credit for his contribution to the song’s success.

Why Abhijeet Stop Singing For Shah Rukh Khan? The Singer Disclosed The Real Reason

In a previous conversation with ANI, Abhijeet Bhattacharya disclosed that not receiving enough credit was why he stepped back from working with SRK. He stated, “When self-respect is hurt, you feel like saying, ‘Enough is enough.’ I wasn’t singing for him (Shah Rukh); I was singing for my work. But when I saw that they were acknowledging everyone–like a tea vendor who serves tea on set–but not acknowledging the singer, I felt, ‘Why should I be your voice?’” As of now, fans have mixed reactions to the ongoing rift between them, but it would surely evoke a nostalgic feeling if they were to collaborate again in the future.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Discovered His Son Junaid Khan’s Dyslexia Diagnosis Due To Taare Zameen Par: “We Have Seen This In Our Lives…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News