Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Maharaj. In a recent interview, he opened up about his dyslexia diagnosis. Interestingly, his parents, Aamir and Reena Dutta, came to know about the same after reading the script for Taare Zameen Par. For the unversed, the 2007 film, which starred Aamir in the lead role, revolved around a kid, Ishaan Awasthi (Darsheel Safary), who is a patient with dyslexia.

Junaid Khan About His Dyslexia Diagnosis

In an interaction with journalist Vicky Lalwani, Junaid Khan revealed that he was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was only 6 years old. His parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, discovered the same after reading the script of Taare Zameen Par because of which they identified his symptoms too. Khan added that he considers himself fortunate to have received adequate care early on and that his parents never pressured him to excel academically because of his condition.

He said, “Neither of my parents were particular (about my results)… I was also diagnosed with dyslexia very early on. So, I think they were mindful of that, especially in schooling.” However, Junaid revealed that it was after his father, Aamir Khan, worked on Taare Zameen Par that he got to know about his son undergoing the same disease.

Junaid Khan On His Parents Identifying His Dyslexia

Junaid revealed that his parents took him to a specialist after they discovered he was suffering from dyslexia, just like the protagonist of Taare Zameen Par. He went on to say, “Actually, I think it was a little bit the other way around. When they heard the script of Taare Zameen Par, they were like, ‘Ek second… We have seen this in our lives.’ And actually, it was at that point that they took me to a specialist, and I was diagnosed with dyslexia.”

