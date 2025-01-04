Govinda is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood’s history and perhaps the biggest name in comedy movies. Known for his great screen presence and charming dance moves, he ruled the silver screen during the 90s. While his acting lit up cinemas nationwide, the road behind the camera wasn’t always smooth.

Recently, Govinda’s wife and former manager, Sunita Ahuja, revealed instances where producers took undue advantage of her husband’s trusting and emotional nature. Govinda’s simplicity and faith in people are huge reasons fans love him to date. But behind the scenes, his positive qualities sometimes made him vulnerable to business partners.

Govinda’s Wife Reveals How Producers Often Lied To The Actor

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Sunita Ahuja discussed her time as the manager of Govinda. During the peak of the actor’s career, she witnessed the darker side of Bollywood. According to Sunita, producers frequently made excuses to avoid paying Govinda for his work. The producer used to say, “Chichi bhaiya, tickets didn’t get sold. I’ll give you your Rs 20-25 lakh later.” Sunita replied, “Kisko ullu bana raha hai? (Who are you trying to fool?) I was there, standing and seeing, I saw the show was full house.”

Sunita also revealed that her husband was an “emotional person” who used to believe such claims from his debtors. “I used to look after Govinda’s work. Being a manager, I have seen people not giving him money, and Govinda would say, ‘Jaane do uska show think nahi gaya hoga… (let it go, maybe his show wasn’t a success)’,” reveals Ahuja. When Govinda thought of letting it go, Sunita made him remember that it was Govinda’s money due to his hard work and that they should not just let it go.

‘You danced! Didn’t you? You worked hard! Woh tumhe bewakoof bana raha hai, mujhe pata chal raha hai’ (He’s fooling you, and I’m aware of it),” Sunita said. Further, Ahuja did not care about what people said about her for this behavior. “I didn’t bother if they cursed me. I would stand in their face and get his dues. I’d ask Govinda to do his job and dance and leave everything else to me,” she said.

