Govinda and Salman Khan are prominent Bollywood actors. Their onscreen partnership became widely popular in 2007 when Partner was released. Since then, fans have been awaiting an update about a possible sequel to the 2000s blockbuster.

It seems like their most awaited iconic pair will be back with the sequel, as hinted by Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja. This speculation sparked after Sunita’s recent conversation with Pinkvilla, where she hinted at the upcoming sequel of Partner.

What Did Sunita Ahuja Say About Partner 2?

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunita Ahuja affirmed that it would be impressive to witness the iconic chemistry of Salman & Govinda in Partner 2. She stated: “Partner 2 ka boht maine bhi suna he tha, par mujhey bhi nhi pata kya hua. Karenge toh acha he hai, public ne pasand toh kiya he tha dono ko.”

In English, it implies “I had heard a lot about Partner 2 as well, but even I don’t know what really happened. If they go ahead with it, it would definitely be a good move since the audience really liked both the actors duo.”.

Back in 2007, it was the highest-earned film of David Dhawan. In addition, when Sunita was asked about what she thinks of her husband while returning onscreen with the Sikandar actor, she stated, that it would be a great idea as the public loves to witness them together.

Sunita Also Reacted On Varun Dhawan’s Comparison With Salman Khan & Govinda

In the same conversation with Pinkvilla, she was vocal about Varun Dhawan being compared to the two of them. She said, “Bolte hai, compare karte hai, but kyun bolte hai mereko ye samajh me nahi aata hai. Usko bhi toh kharaab lagta hoga na k mujhey Salman se compare karte hai, Chi-Chi bhaiya se karte hai, but I don’t understand karte kyun ho. In English, it reads as “They say it, they compare, but I don’t understand why they say it. It must feel bad for him too, right, that they compare him to Salman or Chi-Chi Bhaiya (Govinda). But I don’t understand, why do they even do it?”

In addition to the same, she further stated, “Jo aadmi bachpan se, dekh dekh ke… uske dad (David Dhawan) ki 17-18 pictures ki hai Govinda ne. Toh naturally thoda toh aa jaaega na. Bachpan se chulbula bacha tha vo.” In English, this means, “The guy who, since childhood, has been watching… Govinda has done 17-18 films with his dad (David Dhawan). So naturally, some of it would rub off on him, right? He was a mischievous kid from the very beginning.”

What Are The Other Anticipated Upcoming Movies Of Salman Khan & Govinda?

Salman Khan‘s upcoming film is Sikandar. Directed by Sajid Nadiawala, the teaser for the movie was released a few days ago. The film is slated to hit theaters on EID 2025.

On the other hand, Govinda is set to reunite with Akshay Kumar for Bhagam Bhag 2. The release timeline for Bhagam Bhag 2 has not been disclosed, but if things go as planned, it will hit big screens in 2026.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Ram Teri Ganga Maili: Not Mandakani But This 14-Year-Old Actress Was Initially Cast As Lead In Raj Kapoor’s Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News