Govinda is one of the most prolific dancers and comic actors in Bollywood, and he continues to entertain the audience. To carry on his legacy, his son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is all set to debut in the Hindi film industry.

The 27-year-old star kid will feature in a love story to be directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam. Yashvardhan, who goes by the nickname Yash among his close friends, reportedly gave an audition for the role.

Govinda’s Son Yashvardhan Ahuja to Star in Sai Rajesh’s Romantic Film

According to sources quoted by Pinkvilla, Yashvardhan Ahuja will debut with a unique love story, which has not been titled yet. He auditioned for the role and got the role with his talent. National award-winning director Sai Rajesh will helm the movie. He has previously made Telugu films like Hrudaya Kaleyam, Baby, and Colour Photo.

“The untitled love story will bring the second generation of Govinda’s legacy to the big screen. Yashvardhan auditioned for the part and bagged it based on the merits. The film will be helmed by Sai Rajesh and produced by Madhu Mantena with Allu Aravind and SKN Films,” revealed the source.

Born on March 1, 1997, Yashvardhan is a trained actor who attended the Met Film School in London for a year. He has also worked as an Assistant Director on films like Tadap and Dishoom. Meanwhile, his elder sister and Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, had already debuted with Second Hand Husband in 2015.

Returning to Sai Rajesh’s love story, the production team is looking for a fresh face for the female lead. Auditions for the role are currently in full swing. The film’s shoot will begin in the summer of 2025.

“The nationwide hunt to lock the film’s female lead is spearheaded by Mukesh Chhabra, and the casting director has received over 14,000 audition clips so far. The female protagonist will be locked soon as makers are looking to take the film on floors by Summer 2025,” said the source.

