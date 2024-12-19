Rang De Basanti is one of the most celebrated films of Indian cinema. It defined a generation and was praised for its portrayal of patriotism, youth, and the power of rebellion. The movie was written by Prasoon Joshi and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It was released in 2006. The film featured an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and R. Madhavan.

While the movie featured a complete roster of talented actors, a few big names were previously considered for these roles. One such story is when Aamir Khan tried convincing Hrithik Roshan to be part of the film. At a time when Hrithik was already a megastar in Bollywood, Aamir believed that he would be the perfect fit for one of the film’s roles and went out of his way to persuade him.

Aamir Khan Visited Hrithik Roshan At His Home To Convince Him For Rang De Basanti Role

Aamir Khan is not called a perfectionist for nothing. His attention to detail and dedication to craft are unmatched in Bollywood. When he signed up for Rang De Basanti, Aamir knew the movie had immense potential. When he learned that Hrithik Roshan was hesitant to join the cast, Aamir took it upon himself to personally meet Hrithik and convince him otherwise. The movie’s director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, mentioned this in his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror.

“It’s a good film, kar le,” Aamir reportedly told Hrithik during a visit to his home. Despite Aamir’s persistence, Hrithik eventually declined the offer due to his hectic work schedule. In 2006, Roshan starred in Dhoom 2 and Krrish, both of which are fan-favorite films. Roshan was offered the role of Karan Singhania, which eventually went the way of Siddharth Suryanarayan.

Nonetheless, Rang De Basanti became a massive success with its existing cast, and so did Hrithik Roshan’s movies in the same year. At the box office, Rang De Basanti made a worldwide gross of ₹97 Crore and won numerous accolades, including a nomination at the British Academy Film Awards.

