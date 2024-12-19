Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood – dancing, acting, physique, he has it all. Before he became the heartthrob of Bollywood, delivering hit performances in Ishq Vishk, Jab We Met, and Haider, a different opportunity came his way.

Not many know that Shahid was once offered a role in N. Chandra’s 2001 hit comedy Style, a film that ultimately launched the careers of Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan. However, Kapoor turned down the offer even though he was yet to make his Bollywood debut.

Released in 2001, Style is a youth-centric comedy known for its quirky humor and catchy songs. Before Sharman Joshi came on board, Shahid Kapoor was initially offered the role of one of the protagonists. It was an opportunity that could have given him an early start in Bollywood, but Shahid had his own reasons for declining the film.

Shahid Kapoor Waited Two Years After Style To Make His Bollywood Debut

Before becoming a household name, Shahid Kapoor was working as a dancer and performer. He was a part of Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe and featured in many music videos, including Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra. However, Shahid was not in a rush to make his Bollywood debut. After watching him in a music video, Producer Ramesh Taurani had already decided to make a movie with Kapoor.

According to The Times of India, it was during this time that N. Chandra approached Shahid for Style. However, Shahid was patient and decided to work with Taurani. Hence, he turned down Style. For Sharman, Style was a breakthrough moment in his career. On the other hand, Shahid’s decision eventually paid off when he debuted in Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk (2003).

The film was a runaway hit, and Shahid’s boy-next-door charm won hearts nationwide. It also did well at the box office. Further, Shahid Kapoor won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Kapoor picked up the pace after the movie, and the rest is history.

