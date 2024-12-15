Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the film industry and is also known for being a dedicated family man. Others, not just his fans, look up to his bond with his brothers, parents, and people from the fraternity. He once reportedly slammed Rishi Kapoor for allegedly misbehaving with one of his family members.

There might be problems among siblings, and we have seen brothers turn against each other in families, but Khan and his siblings set examples in this modern world. No matter what, they always have each other’s backs. For the uninitiated, Salman has two brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz. They have two sisters, Alvira Agnihotri Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma. Salman adores Arpita, and that has been evident in the media.

According to IndiaTV’s report, Salman Khan slammed Rishi Kapoor for disrespecting his family. The report claimed Salman said that just because he was a few years before him does not mean he was bound to respect Kapoor when he misbehaved with his family. But who did he disrespect anyway? Scroll below to know.

The report revealed that Rishi Kapoor allegedly misbehaved with Seema Sajdeh, then Seema Khan, and the wife of Sohail Khan. The couple has parted ways now. The incident took place at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception. The late actor was reportedly upset with Salman Khan’s attitude. Rishi Kapoor walked up to Seema and got into a heated argument, and she told Salman about it. The Tiger Zinda hai actor got infuriated and went looking for Rishi. However, the late actor had left the venue by then; Neetu Kapoor apologized to Seema and Sohail for her husband’s rude behavior.

Meanwhile, during the promotion of Race 3, Salman Khan addressed the matter without dropping names. He told DNA, “I don’t have enemies. It’s just that I don’t like a few people. It’s very obvious because I make no bones about it. Just because someone is born a few years before me, it’s no reason for me to respect him. If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That’s where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home.”

He added, “I definitely believe that whether someone is a senior or a junior, you shouldn’t be disrespectful to them. Especially if you are working with them. However, if that person is taking you for an idiot and is being disrespectful, then that’s not done.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. He is currently filming Sikandar.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Disha Patani Revealed That She Did Not Want To Be Just An ‘Eye Candy’ In Movies: “That’s Something I Want To Stay Away From”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News