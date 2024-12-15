Disha Patani is among the most popular names in the Hindi film industry today. She started her journey in Bollywood in 2016 with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was in a lot of advertisements back then and was probably everyone’s crush. However, the actress did not want to be stereotyped as a pretty-looking girl only in the movies. The actress once revealed what she wanted to do in the industry and not just stay limited as an eye candy. Scroll below for more.

Disha might still have to get her breakthrough role to make a mark in the world of cinema, but she has not limited her choices to a particular genre. The actress has done comedy, drama, and action. She is one of those actresses who enjoy doing action flicks and more so because of her highly fit physique. The Bharat actress has been working with some of the industry’s top stars, including Salman Khan, Prabhas, and Suriya. She has also worked with the global star Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. She has been working hard to live by the words she said in her throwback interview.

According to Indian Express, Disha Patani spoke about what she sees in the future in an interview with PTI. It was even before MS Dhoni: The Untold Story had hit the screens. The actress revealed that she didn’t want to stay just a pretty-looking girl or an eye candy in the movies. She said, “I don’t want to come across as a pretty-looking girl. Because it is very easy, wear good clothes, wear good make-up, and you’ll look good. I know my abilities. I know I can do action, dance, but these are the areas I want to go later because I know I can do well in that. Performance is one thing which has to be good because you’re an actor.”

The actress explained, “I want to do good work. I don’t want to be an eye candy. I don’t mind doing commercial films. Who doesn’t want to do a good dance film? But only where I have a strong character.” She continued, “Not just be there like a showpiece in the film. That’s something I want to stay away from. I know it is too early in my career to ask for; my first film isn’t out yet, but it’s something I believe in.”

Disha Patani also admitted that she does not chase stardom and revealed why she became an actor. The Kanguva actress said, “I don’t want to become a star. I never wished to become an actor, even when I am here. When you decide to become an actor, you’ve to choose why you’re doing it. Are you doing it to become an actor or because you want to be famous? I am doing it because I love being in front of the camera.”

Cut to 2024, Disha Patani is doing action, comedy, and everything in between. She was last seen in Suriya’s Kanguva. She will also appear in Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome to the Jungle. It will be a standalone feature, unlike the previous films in the franchise.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Karisma Kapoor Once Reportedly Rejected Films Starring Akshay Kumar Including The Cult Classic Hera Pheri?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News