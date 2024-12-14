Karisma Kapoor is one of the biggest actresses who ruled Bollywood in the 90s. She made some memorable movies back then, and her pairing with Govinda was loved by many. However, she faced great competition from her contemporaries, including Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla. She has worked with Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar; however, there was a time when she reportedly refused to work with Akshay. Scroll below to know more.

Karisma and Akshay have appeared in movies including Deedar, Suhaag, Maidan-E-Jung, Sapoot, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, and others. Unfortunately, some films underperformed at the box office and were big flops. Today, Kumar is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry and is also the highest-paid actor. Karisma might not be doing many movies, but she was a prominent name in the 1990s. She took a sabbatical from acting around 2003-2004.

According to media reports, including Lokmat, after Lahu Ke Do Rang flopped, Karisma Kapoor feared working with Akshay Kumar. The reports revealed that at that time, Akshay’s films were failing at the box office, and Karisma was one of the top actresses in the industry. Hence, she was wary of signing a film starring Akshay. Therefore, the actress reportedly ended up rejecting several movies starring Kumar.

In another report by News 18, Karisma and Akshay were close friends, but she wanted to be careful about her movie choices and did not want to ruin her career. Meanwhile, when Tanuja Chandra came to her with Sangharsh, the actress loved the script and was willing to work on it; however, as soon as she discovered that the producers wanted Akshay in the lead role, she started having doubts, and others around her misguided her. As a result, Preity Zinta replaced her.

The report further added that Karisma Kapoor was keen on working with Priyadarshan. According to the filmmaker, she even hinted at collaborating with him, and Priyadarshan, too, wanted to work with her; it was a mutual wish. He was reportedly waiting for a big-budget project to sign Lolo owing to her winning box office performances back then. He then finally locked the big-budget film Hera Pheri, which is a cult classic today, and sought Lolo to feature in it.

After she learned that Akshay and Suniel Shetty would appear in the movie, Karisma Kapoor backed out, saying she had personal problems. For the unversed, she also rejected scripts starring Suniel and Govinda. But Priyadarshan moved ahead with Hera Pheri, one of the most popular Hindi films to date, returning with a threequel.

Akshay Kumar started making hits and blockbusters and became a sensation in the comic space. However, he and Karisma Kapoor seem to have had no problems, as he did multiple projects with Lolo’s sister, Kareena Kapoor. Bebo and Akki also have a great relationship, and the audience loves their pairing.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: “Rozana Mar Mar Ke Jee Rahe Hai…”: Rekha Shares Heartbreaking ‘Story Of Her Life’; Confesses Watching Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC Ft. Kapil Sharma!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News