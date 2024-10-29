Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a part of over 65 movies in Bollywood. She began her journey with Refugee (2000) and won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Today, she’s one of the highest-paid actress in India. Let’s take a look at her salary hike over the years!

First Paycheck

Many wouldn’t know, but Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave Bebo her first paycheck of Rs 11,000. It was a signing amount paid for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which eventually featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kareena confessed to never returning the sum to SLB despite the conversations not materializing. ” I never gave him the money back, so I owe him 11000 (laughing),” she had said.

Over the years, Bebo has been a part of many successful films, like Singham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met, and 3 Idiots. Her successful film choices have made her a bankable star. She has also participated in solo outings like The Buckingham Murders, apart from starring in female-led films like The Crew and Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s salary for Singham Again

Roping in Bebo for a movie does not come easy. And why not? She has been working hard for years and has even voiced her opinion on pay parity.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly charged a whopping sum of 10 crores for her role in Singham Again. If one compares it with her first paycheck, there’s a mind-boggling salary hike of 908991%.

About Singham Again

Singham Again will feature Kareena as the leading lady alongside Ajay Devgn. She reprises her much-loved character as Avni in the threequel. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, and Dayanand Shetty in supporting roles.

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff will also be seen in cameo roles. One of the most exciting special appearances is Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.

