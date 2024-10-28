Nearly 30 years since its original release in 1995, Rakesh Roshan is geared up to cast nostalgia by re-releasing the first-ever film starring the duo of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, along with the power-packed ensemble of Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. Karan Arjun, which features chartbuster music by Rajesh Roshan, is scheduled to re-release globally on November 22nd, 2024.

Hindi cinema lovers are in for a treat as Rakesh Roshan is set to create history with the biggest re-release ever with Karan Arjun in single screens and multiplex across India, along with an International re-release scheduled simultaneously.

Director-Producer Rakesh Roshan shared the announcement with a new teaser of the 1995 cult classic film. The 1-minute teaser takes viewers on a trip down memory lane of this reincarnation-revenge saga.

30 years ago, Rakesh Roshan did the unthinkable by bringing Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together for the very first time on celluloid as brothers Karan Arjun, respectively. The film emerged as a blockbuster at the box office and one of the top-grossing films of the year, witnessing a golden 50-week run in 76 centers. In its 75th week, the film was showcased in cinema halls across 26 centers.

The film also gave India its iconic ‘cine-ma’ in the form of Rakhee Gulzar’s character, Durga Singh, and a menacing villain in the late Amrish Puri’s Thakur Durjan Singh. Karan Arjun also features Kajol as Sonia Saxena and Mamta Kulkarni as Bindiya.

Over the years, Karan Arjun has remained etched in pop culture due to its high-on-recall dialogues like ‘Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge,’ ‘Bhaag Arjun Bhaag!’ soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan in songs like ‘Yeh bandhan toh…,’ ‘Bhangda paale,’ ‘Rana ji maaf karna’ and ‘Jaati hoon main’ along with the endearing theme of brotherhood.

Here’s the official post shared by Rakesh Roshan:

Produced by Rakesh Roshan’s FilmKraft Production, Karan Arjun was a box office juggernaut upon its release, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1995. It’s celebrated for its thrilling action sequences, emotional depth, and the unforgettable chemistry between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Set against a backdrop of reincarnation and revenge, the movie follows the journey of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are separated due to a family feud. Fate reunites them in their next lives as they seek justice and redemption.

During its original run, Karan Arjun received mostly positive reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth among the audience was highly favorable. Riding high on positivity, the film enjoyed a long theatrical run and amassed a staggering 25.30 crores net at the Indian box office.

Reportedly, the biggie was made on a budget of 6 crores. So, against this cost, it earned a huge ROI (return on investment) of 19.30 crores. Calculated further, it equals 321.66% returns. Talking about footfalls, it sold a whopping 2.99 crore tickets back then.

