Get ready for a new month of K-dramas! From Park Bo Young and GOT7’s Jinyoung’s highly-anticipated Our Unwritten Seoul to Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah starrer Dear Hongrang, there are plenty of new releases for your binge-watch weekends in May. Let’s have a look at all the exciting K-dramas arriving this month.

Korean Dramas Releasing In May 2025

1. Spring of Youth

This heartfelt campus romance drama is set to be released on SBS on May 6, 2025. It will revolve around the story of a K-pop star named Sa Gye (Ha Yoo Joon), who is forced to attend university after her idol life faces a setback due to a sudden scandal.

At his university, he meets Kim Bom (played by Park Ji Hu), who is a talented musician but has her walls up due to a painful past. When they form a co-ed band together, they gradually grow closer. However, their love life gets complicated when a gifted guitarist and medical student, Seo Tae Yang (played by Lee Seung Hyub), begins challenging Sa Gye.

2. Second Shot at Love

This upcoming rom-com features Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Han Geum Joo, a talented car mechanic who is trying to battle her alcohol dependency. Things change when she crosses paths with Seo Eui Jun (played by Gong Myung). He is a strict public health doctor who is very much against drinking. Despite having contrasting personalities, they form an unexpected bond.

This quirky, heartfelt romance will narrate a new kind of love while also reflecting on personal growth and the challenges of real life. Second Shot at Love is set to be released as a Monday-Tuesday drama on TVN starting on May 12.

3. Tastefully Yours

Another highly-anticipated drama, which is expected to present a delightful combination of humor and romance. Tastefully Yours will follow the story of Han Beom Woo (played by Kang Ha Neul), who is a fine-dining restaurant owner but is indifferent toward taste. Go Min Si is set to star as Mo Yeon Joo, who teams up with Beom Woo. She is a passionate countryside chef who runs a small restaurant in Jeonju. Their different outlook on the culinary world created both tension and sweet romance.

This drama will be released on ENA and Genie TV starting from May 12.

4. Dear Hongrang

Starring Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah in the lead roles, this highly-anticipated Netflix drama will premiere on May 16. Set in the backdrop of Joseon, this historical romance will revolve around Hong Rang, a merchant’s son who went missing at the age of eight. He returns twelve years later but has no memory of his past. His half-sister Jae Yi becomes determined to uncover the truth behind his vanishing. Their encounter leads to a complex web of family filled with secrets, lies, and power struggles.

5. Nine Puzzles

Starring Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku, Nine Puzzles is set to arrive on Disney+ on May 20. It follows the story of Yi-Na, a criminal profiler who was once a suspect in her uncle’s murder. However, the unsolved case continues to haunt her every day. Almost a decade after the incident happened, she teams up with Detective Han Saem, who once suspected her. Together, they join forces to uncover the truth behind the murder, coming to discover a web of complex secrets and lies through their investigation.

6. Our Unwritten Seoul

Our Unwritten Seoul is one of the most-anticipated high-profile dramas of 2025. It will be released on tvN as a weekend drama from May 24. Each episode will arrive at 9:20 PM KST on tvN. International viewers can watch the drama on Netflix.

This drama will feature Park Bo Young in a double role as she will play twin sisters Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae. Despite having identical appearances, their lives are very different. Mi Rae, the older twin, leads a successful corporate life, and she is a perfectionist. In contrast, her sister, Mi Ji, leads a carefree life doing various odd jobs. She was once an athlete protege, but now her life is very different.

The two sisters, although living contrasting lives, are both unhappy. One day, they decide to swap identities. While exploring each other’s worlds, they end up facing new challenges but also gain a new outlook on the world and their personal happiness.

This drama will also feature GOT7’s Park Jinyoung as legal expert Lee Ho Su, who ends up getting caught up between the two sisters.

7. Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin

This MBC drama is a fantasy action-comedy that will feature Jung Kyung Ho as Noh Moo Jin. He is a labor attorney who has the ability to see ghosts who seek his help to resolve their unsolved disputes. Initially, he remains indifferent, but then, as he encounters the spirits, he enters a new, different world of personal journey and redemption.

Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin will laos feature Seol In Ah and VIXX member N. It will be released on May 30.

Which of these exciting dramas you are most looking forward to?

