Netflix has unleashed a storm with Karma, the latest Korean crime thriller that’s grabbing attention for being just the right kind of unhinged. It dropped like a bomb this month, and fans haven’t looked back ever since. Tension, blood, betrayal, it’s a wild carousel that keeps spinning, dragging six strangers into a grim waltz of cause and consequence.

Six Strangers, One Vicious Cycle, and Zero Escape

At the center of the series is a broke man who suddenly sees dollar signs in his father’s life insurance and hatches a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, a woman is cornered by her own worst fears, while a hit-and-run driver finds himself at the mercy of a blackmailer who saw too much. It’s less about who they are and more about the terrible choices that lock them into a shared spiral of destruction.

Based on the hit Kakao webtoon, the series boasts Lee Il-hyung as writer and director, known for his work on the box office hit A Violent Prosecutor. Starring in this twisted tale are Park Hae-soo as the Witness, Shin Min-ah as Ju-yeon, Lee Hee-jun playing the Debtor, with Kim Sung-kyun as Gil-ryong and Lee Kwang-soo (famous from Running Man) taking on the role of Glasses. Gong Seung-yeon joins as Yu-jeong.

Social Media Can’t Shut Up About It

Social media has also turned into a Karma fan club. One fan tweeted, “Karma was yet another crazy K-drama from Netflix. Disturbing and satisfying all at once. Stellar cast, stellar performances, brilliant twists and turns. An insane dance between consequences and actions. What goes around comes back around has never been this wild.”

KARMA was yet another crazy K-drama from Netflix. Disturbing & satisfying all at once. Stellar cast, stellar performances, brilliant twists & turns. An insane dance between consequences and actions. What goes around comes back around has never been this wild.#KARMA #악연 pic.twitter.com/05HwuNB4nm — Rama’s Screen (@RamasScreen) April 1, 2025

Another fan posted, “#Karma is straight up intense and full of twists from start to finish. A fateful thriller that intertwines six individuals through karma and crime, such a solid cast + perfect for binge-ing!”

#Karma is straight up intense & full of twists from start to finish. A fateful thriller that intertwines six individuals through karma & crime, such a solid cast + perfect for binge-ing! pic.twitter.com/FyvpWmMe3b — dran (@daheeverse) April 5, 2025

Someone else said, “The lesson from #karma is ‘what goes around, comes around’. The plot twists were insane…” A fourth fan exclaimed, “This show is one of the most mind-blowing thrillers I’ve ever watched. Every episode leaves you speechless. Highly recommend!”

This show is one of the most mind-blowing thrillers I’ve ever watched. Every episode leaves you speechless. Highly recommend!#karma #KarmaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/HwJySqDESv — Fatuma Yattani (@fatumayattani) April 5, 2025

