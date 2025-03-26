Netflix is one of the biggest streaming services at present. Whenever we feel like watching a series, a K-drama, or a movie, we tend to opt for a streaming platform – be it Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or even Disney+. While we wait for a sequel to our favorite series, the streaming platforms often declare the cancellation of the next season. Last year, Netflix canceled 22 series, more than any other OTT platform, breaking its own record of canceling 16 shows previously.

Along with these 22 announced series cancellations, Netflix also revealed through media reports that many K-dramas were officially made for a single season. These K-dramas were My Demon, The Bequeathed, Welcome to Samdalri, and more. Netflix, in its bi-annual engagement reports, relabeled the dramas as ‘limited series.’ A limited series means a series that has a fixed number of episodes and won’t have a renewal. However, there are always exceptions.

But, in a recent report, Netflix has revealed that these four K-dramas won’t be renewed for a second season. As of March, Netflix labeled IU and Park Bo-Gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines, When the Stars Gossip featuring Lee Min-Ho, The Potato Lab, and Yoo Yeon-Seok’s When the Phone Rings as limited series, which means they won’t have a season 2.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

The recent ongoing K-drama starring IU and Park Bo-Gum is a sweet, heartwarming K-drama about two people, Oh Ae-Sun and Yang Gwan-Sik. While Ae-Sun loves to write poems and is rebellious, Gwan-Sik is a pure-hearted boy who loves Ae-Sun with all his heart. How they start a life together and live while struggling through it is all about the series. It has already garnered a lot of love from the audience. The series completes the story within one season.

When the Stars Gossip

After a long hiatus, Lee Min-Ho returned to the world of K-dramas with the sci-fi series When the Stars Gossip. While it kicked off quite great with all the hype, slowly it subsided as the storyline lacked the main thing – a story. The drama soon caught in a controversy. It definitely won’t be returning with another season.

The Potato Lab

The ongoing K-drama The Potato Lab features Lee Sun-Bin and Kang Tae-Oh in the lead. Even though it’s getting an average viewership rating, it’s yet to hook the viewers. The storyline follows enemies-to-lovers in a small town romance troupe.

When the Phone Rings

Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s 2024-2025 drama, When the Phone Rings, is also in this list. The series attracted a lot of viewers and even earned huge ratings, however, Netflix announced that it wouldn’t return for season 2.

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Are you happy with single seasons of these dramas?

