“At 18, we deflate our chests” is not a line from Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls high school world, but it might as well be used once the actress hit the racetrack in Herbie: Fully Loaded, a coming-of-age sports flick by Disney.

Featuring a teenage Lohan at the absolute summit of her career, the studio — prone to inciting controversies — loaded up this 2005 spin, only to find its leading lady’s curves too much for a kids’ ride. It all happened in 2005 when test screenings of Herbie: Fully Loaded with parent groups flagged the teenage actress as too loaded in the front for a family flick.

Big measures were taken to surmount Lohan’s chest, though the poster, featuring Lohan front, center, and bustier than ever, stirred more fuss. Disney felt obliged to pull her from ads, rolling out new ones featuring Herbie alone or with a tiny Lohan shot next to cast faces.

Techs soon stepped in, tasked with shrinking Lohan’s chest by a couple of cups via VFX, deflating it and raising T-shirt necklines to cover what stayed. The Freaky Friday star’s curvaceously-shaped breasts still peeked through, proving tough to tame. Director Angela Robinson addressed these claims, repudiating, “No, we didn’t digitally reduce her boobs.”

Lohan, however, could surmise what was done to her cups after attending a screening, and was reportedly outrageous — and who could fault her? After all, the screenplay of Herbie: Fully Loaded is jammed with suggestive innuendos, such as Herbie’s door spanking Lohan’s butt when it’s hugged in tight leather pants, and the car even makes gestures that can be discerned as alluding to an erection.

This wasn’t Disney’s only scuffle with skin. Later in the 2020s, while handling the content on Disney+, they camouflaged Daryl Hannah’s naked butt in Splash with a CGI rag, dulling the tall, 5-foot-11 mermaid’s natural beauty to dodge nudity, a move that fumed its subscribers.

Despite the tweaks, Lohan, 18 during filming, shines busty in tight tees and tanks. Herbie: Fully Loaded counts as one of her many mid-2000s comedic triumphs, her first as a visibly grown woman. It features Lohan as Maggie Peyton, the new owner of Number 53, a Volkswagen Beetle with a mind of its own. A sequel to 1969’s The Love Bug and its subsequent four installments, the 2005 flick sees Peyton racing in her “Bug” as Max, a dual identity to hide this passion from her father, portrayed by Michael Keaton..

Lindsay Lohan is set to return to her Disney roots with the upcoming sequel, Freakier Friday, arriving later in the summer.

