Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe had a bittersweet goodbye. They devoured a decade filming Harry Potter together. The set felt like family, making the adieu tough. So, when the final film wrapped, they made sure to mark the moment with parting gifts—some thoughtful, some quite random. And leave it to Grint to take the most uncommon trail.

The Harry Potter trio had always been tight-knit, sharing a bond that stretched beyond the cameras. They practically grew up together, navigating fame, schoolwork, and long shoots side by side. So when the franchise ended, they didn’t just stroll away. They swapped keepsakes to remind them of the years they’d spent as Hogwarts’ golden trio.

But what did they actually give each other? Grint, true to his quirky nature, went with trumpets. Yes, brass instruments. No, none of them played one. And no, there wasn’t some inside joke behind it. “I don’t know quite why I did it,” Grint admitted in an interview with Collider. “There’s no reason at all. The trumpets were just random.” But at least they weren’t completely impersonal. He added a touch of sentimentality by engraving them himself. “Just a little kind of message to both of them,” he shared. “I actually hand-engraved it too, I got, like, an engraving kit.” A heartfelt touch to an otherwise baffling gift.

Radcliffe, on the other hand, opted for humor. His present to Grint was a still from one of the films—one where Radcliffe’s foot was squashing Grint’s head. “He kind of made fun of me in it and signed it,” Grint recalled. “Yeah, it was really nice.”

Watson’s gift, unsurprisingly, was the most practical. She got Grint a leather-bound journal. At the time, Grint hadn’t written in it yet, but he knew it was something worth holding onto. “I’ll always keep it, it’s cool,” he said.

Even though their term at Hogwarts had come to an end, these miniature mementos ensured they’d always have a component of that journey with them. And while they’ve all moved on to further projects, their bond stays untouched. They’ve spoken over the years about how their shared experiences keep them connected. From child actors to global superstars, they went through it all together. And even if their paths don’t cross as often, they’ll always have those trumpets, a teasing photo, and an empty leather journal to remind them of the magical decade they spent as Harry Potter’s beloved trio.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Was Ryan Gosling Totally Fine With Missing Out On Oscar Nomination For Blue Valentine?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News