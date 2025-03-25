Chris Pratt has always been full of surprises, but his Moneyball audition? That was on another level. Imagine walking into a room with Brad Pitt and the director, Bennett Miller. Most people would freeze. But not Pratt. He flipped the script—literally—and made a move no one saw coming.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show (via The Independent), Pratt shared the wild story. He was auditioning for the 2011 sports drama when Miller critiqued his performance, saying him to imagine he is “a guy auditioning next to Brad Pitt.” But instead of panicking, Pratt doubled down.

“I said: ‘Well, then how about this? This is my house, and you can start by taking your f***ing feet off my desk!’ I kicked him out, and I said: ‘You, Brad, get out! You guys go knock on the door and come back in then we’ll do the audition!’ And it worked!” Pratt recalled.

The risk paid off. Pratt landed the role of Scott Hatteberg, a former baseball player whose comeback became a key part of Moneyball’s story. But getting there wasn’t easy. Back then, Hollywood mostly glimpsed him as the goofy Andy Dwyer from Parks and Recreation. Dramatic roles? Not exactly knocking on his door. And to make things tougher, he had already been rejected once because of his weight.

Instead of giving up, Pratt got to work. He shed pounds, trained hard, and proved he was serious. So when he got another shot at Moneyball, he made sure no one could ignore him. That audition stunt sealed the deal, and soon enough, he was in the film alongside Pitt and Jonah Hill.

Moneyball was a turning point. It proved Pratt had range. And Hollywood took notice. Pratt’s career took off swiftly. He went from sitcom sidekick to ushering prominent franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. The star even voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That’s how he secured his Hollywood A-lister level.

As for Pratt, that audacious Moneyball audition remains one of his boldest career moves. Who knew kicking Brad Pitt out of a room could be a ticket to stardom?

