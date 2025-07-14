Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi was recently making noise over his rumored exit. While those were only baseless rumors, what’s worth reading about is his drastic weight loss of 16 kgs. That too, in a span of only 45 days. Scroll below to know the secret that led to his transformation!

Dilip Joshi’s weight loss journey!

Often, actors resort to intensive workouts or a strict diet to lose weight. But our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal did none of this! Instead, he only went on long walks for 45 minutes for 45 straight days. Result? 16 kg weight loss.

Dilip Joshi revealed to Mashable India, “I used to go to work, change at the swimming club, and run across Marine Drive to Oberoi (the hotel) in the rain, and go back. I would jog the whole way, and it used to take me 45 minutes. I lost 16 kgs in one and a half months.”

Previously, other Television stars like Bharti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill had lost weight by bringing simple changes to their lives. But going through that drastic body transformation at the age of 57 is indeed inspiring. Well done, Dilip Joshi!

Has Dilip Joshi quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Dilip has been a part of TMKOC since it first went on air in 2008. Many old members like Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Raj Anadkat, and Nidhi Bhanushali have quit the show. However, our Jethalal continues his association with Asit Kumarr Modi and team.

Asit Kumarr Modi recently clarified rumors that Dilip Joshi is reportedly quitting Taarak Mehta. He said that the actor has been missing from the show due to some “personal” reasons, but is very much a part of the sitcom.

Rumors also suggested Munmun Dutta is leaving the show, but that is untrue as well.

