Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss has often witnessed some ugly fights between the contestants, which also continued after the show. One such showdown was between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana. While Shehnaaz managed to create a strong mark for herself on the show from day 1, Himanshi entered as a wild card contestant, leaving the former flabbergasted. The fans then got to know how the two ladies had an ugly beef from outside.

However, it was after Himanshi Khurana’s elimination from Bigg Boss 13 that the Punjabi actress-singer accused Shehnaaz Gill of ruining her love life. She furthermore took a dig at the makers of the show, including the host Salman Khan for not listening to her side of the story and portraying Shehnaaz as the victim. Himanshi hurled some strong allegations against the Honsla Rakh actress recalling how she ruined her boyfriend’s relationship with his brother.

Speaking to Spotboye in a throwback interview, Himanshi Khurrana said, “The less said how she ruined my love life before BB, the better. My boyfriend’s brother is a fun-loving person. And, Shehnaaz managed to brainwash him. She told him: Kya tumko nahin lagta ki tumhari bhi girlfriend aisi koi well-to-do honi chahiye? Nahin toh, Himanshi ka rutba family mein jyaada rahega This somehow went on to create a dent between the two brothers. Till date, they’re hardly on talking terms. She poisoned my boyfriend’s elder brother’s mind. She told him a lot of false things about me. The brother discussed all that with my boyfriend. This disturbed my equation with Wirk no end. And let me also tell you that it created a rift between the two brothers.”

Himanshi Khurana alleged that the makers of Bigg Boss 13 did not show her side of the story and painted her as the villain in her fiasco with Shehnaaz Gill. She also hinted how the host Salman Khan also refused to hear her side of the story. On this, Khurana said, “Colors showed me pushing Shehnaaz. But they didn’t show why I pushed her. I was pushed to the edge. By Shehnaaz herself. She gave me gaalis and provoked me. And that was also not shown. So, after I pushed her, it came across as if I was the villain and Shehnaaz was innocent. And even Salman sir was not ready to believe my version. In fact, he didn’t even hear me out. He said that he doesn’t want to listen to my side of the story. And, that was unfair. Shehnaaz troubled me a lot inside the house.”

Well, this was a rivalry that definitely grabbed some major eyeballs. This also led to a heated fan war between Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans. For the unversed, Himanshi also started a romantic relationship with Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz after the show. The duo announced their separation on December 2023 after 4 years of dating. While Shehnaaz was rumored to be in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla until his death on September 2, 2021.

