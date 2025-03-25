Roadies XX has been grabbing several eyeballs for some high-octane drama. Now, things will further spice up with the entry of a wild card gang leader! Yes, we are talking about Gautam Gulati, who was also a part of MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. For those who have followed the previous season, know that Gautam often got into verbal spats and ugly arguments with fellow gang leader Prince Narula. However, once things turned so ugly between them that, superstar Salman Khan had to intervene and sort things out.

In a throwback interview with Etimes, Gautam Gulati had revealed how things turned so sour between him and Prince Narula that he had almost decided to quit the show. The Bigg Boss 8 winner said that he was appalled with a person senior to him professionally taking constant digs at him. Gautam said, “The problem was not from our side or from my team. We are very professional people, but when that happened, everybody was shocked – ‘Why is he taking a dig at me and always misbehaving’ Given the fact that I am so senior than this guy and have been working for such a long time… I didn’t want somebody to lose work because of me, so I was leaving at that time.”

Furthermore, Gautam Gulati remembered how Salman Khan called him after hearing about the fiasco. The megastar got embroiled in the same since Gautam was working under his agency. On this, Gulati said, “Salman sir ko bhi pata lag gaya tha iss bare mein ki kuch aisa aisa hua hai set par. He first called me. I told him what everything that I’m quitting as I don’t want to take away his job. I’m representing you, I work under your agency, and I don’t think we are doing anything wrong, it’s better we leave, because we are not at fault.”

Salman Khan managed to call up Prince Narula too and initiated a truce between the MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand gang leader. However, Gautam Gulati revealed that this failed to provide any solution. He said, “Salman sir called me back in 15 seconds and told me ‘Kal Subah Woh call karega tujhe’ maine samjha diya usse acche se… pyaar se.. ab Dono mil ke raho. Pyaar se acche se. ..shoot karo… but the funny part is he didn’t stop. It happened again.”

Well, now it will be interesting to see whether Gautam Gulati’s return on Roadies XX will lead to a clash between him and Prince Narula again. Interestingly, both Gautam and Prince won the 8th and the 9th season of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss respectively. Gautam was also seen opposite the actor in the 2021 film, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai.

