Roadies XX is grabbing several eyeballs for some high-octane drama. One of them happens to be the intense rivalry between gang leaders Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula. In one of the latest promos of the show, the two could be seen getting into an ugly spat with each other. However, recently, Elvish shared a video where the two could be seemingly patching up, wherein Prince also called the former his ‘Laadla Bhai.’ But do you know who amongst the two is leading when it comes to the bankability battle? Here’s finding out the net worth of the Roadies XX gang leaders.

Prince Narula’s Net Worth

Prince Narula is often hailed as the ‘King of Indian Reality TV.’ He is known for winning every reality show that he has participated in. He has participated in MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9, and Nach Baliye 9, all of which he has ended up winning. He started to be seen as a gang leader in Roadies in the 13th season of the show. According to English Jagran, he enjoys a net worth of around 41 crores as of 2025. He further charges around 5 lakhs for his brand endorsements.

Elvish Yadav’s Net Worth

Elvish Yadav is one of the most popular YouTubers and social media influencers out there. Enjoying a follower count of a whopping 16.9 million on Instagram, his popularity further soared when he won Bigg Boss OTT 2. His net worth comprises of his income from his YouTube videos, brand endorsements, sponsorships, TV shows, and music videos. According to News 24, Yadav’s monthly earnings range from between 8 to 10 lakh.

Furthermore, he owns a 16-BHK property in Gurugram worth 10 crores along with a property in Dubai worth 8 crores. He owns some exquisite luxury cars, including a Porsche worth 1.41 crores and a Mercedes G-Wagon worth 2.22 crore. Elvish Yadav furthermore is the owner of several luxury outfits and accessories. According to Financial Express, his net worth is said to be around 50 crores.

Hence, it is clear that Elvish Yadav is leading the net worth battle from Prince Narula by a clear 18%. Not only this but Yadav is also the richest gang leader in Roadies XX. However, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics between the duo changes in the upcoming episodes.

