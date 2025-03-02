The third season of Bobby Deol’s crime drama series Aashram was released recently on February 27, 2025. The show had Deol reprise the role of the shrewd and conniving Baba Nirala again. However, did you know that the second season of the show had once run into a legal trouble and was accused of being allegedly homophobic by Karni Sena? Not only this, but the organization also sent separate notices to producer-director Prakash Jha and the OTT platform MX Player, wherein it is available for streaming.

Talking about the controversy that took place in November 2020, Karni Sena called some of the scenes from Aashram 2 to be objectionable to the Hindu sentiments and asked for a ban on the Bobby Deol starrer series. The General Secretary of the organization revealed that the series would create a wrong impression regarding the activities that take place inside an Aashram. Karni Sena’s General Secretary, Surjit Singh, revealed to ABP Live, “The word ashram is a matter of faith for Hindus and the tradition of ashram in Hinduism holds a special significance. The things shown in the second season’s trailer will create an impression in the minds of people that misdeeds happen in all the ashrams across the country.”

Aashram 2 was accused of allegedly being Hinduphobic and hurting the sentiments of Hindus. The General Secretary asked director Prakash Jha to name the ‘Baba’ from whose life Bobby Deol’s character in the series was inspired. He also demanded the Aashram be revealed whose story is being showcased in the series.

He further had said, “Prakash Jha should name the ‘baba’ on whom he has created the series. He should reveal about the ashram which has been depicted in his series. He cannot get away with it by calling the show a fictional story. We won’t tolerate the attempt to discredit Hinduism and ashrams through the show.”

However, the makers reportedly got a relief on the case since Aashram’s second season was streamed without interruption. It also became a success which led to the makers coming with a third season this year. Apart from Bobby Deol, the series also stars Tridha Choudhary, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Darshan Kumar.

