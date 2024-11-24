Prakash Jha has a unique way of storytelling and enjoys a loyal fan base among the class audience as well as the mass audience. It’s been a long time since the renowned filmmaker hasn’t come up with any big films. Today, when the industry is busy churning out franchise films, it would be great fun if Jha came up with sequels for his classic films. Recently, Jha left everyone excited as he spilled beans about Gangaajal 3 and Raajneeti 2 and also spoke about Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor’s part in them.

Gangaajal has become a cult classic over the years, and the portrayal of Amit Kumar by Ajay is considered one of the best cop portrayals in Bollywood. Jha came with a sequel (Priyanka Chopra’s Jai Gangaajal) to it, but the attempt didn’t pay off much. Now, the director is ready to bring the third installment of the franchise, and the script is already locked. Apart from Gangajaal 3, he also plans for Raajneeti 2. For the unversed, Raajneeti featured Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay, Nana Patekar, and others.

Talking to Mid-Day about Gangaajal 3 and Raajneeti 2, Prakash Jha said, “It’s not an extension of Gangaajal but a fresh story about a head constable.” However, the Raajneeti sequel will be connected to the predecessor as he continued, “The second part is an extension of the first movie. Samar Pratap (Ranbir Kapoor’s character) has gone abroad, but he is part of the story.”

Prakash Jha said he isn’t sure when asked if Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor will return to their respective franchises. He said, “I cannot say anything about repeating the cast.” He continued, “A decade ago, you could meet the actor directly, narrate the story, and convince them. Now, actors don’t read scripts themselves. Their assistants and managers do, and you have to go through multiple layers of management to even reach them.”

The statement above might come off as a dig, but it isn’t, as Prakash Jha further added that he will contact Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor if there’s any film for them. “If there is a project, they will be contacted, but I am not in regular contact with them,” the director quoted.

While there’s uncertainty about Ajay and Ranbir’s return, we would love to watch them in Prakash Jha’s raw and grounded thrillers.

