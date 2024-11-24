Yesterday was a big shocker for everyone when the trends of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 turned into results. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoyed a clean sweep in the state and is ready to form a government along with its allies. Amid some big upsets in the state, we saw Nawab Malik facing a brutal defeat. So, today, we’ll be taking a look at the results of three important constituencies that were indirectly connected to Bollywood.

Nawab Malik suffers a big defeat!

For those who don’t know, Nawab Malik played a crucial role in the case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. He made several accusations against the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau of India, Sameer Wankhede, who was behind Aryan Khan’s arrest.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Nawab Malik contested from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai against Abu Azmi. This was a new constituency for him as he left his original seat of Anushakti Nagar for his daughter. Due to Abu Azmi’s stronghold over Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Malik faced a brutal defeat and was thrown to the fourth spot. He secured only 15,501 votes and lost by 39,279 votes against Abu Azmi’s 54,780 votes.

Zeeshan Siddique’s big loss!

Last month, Baba Siddique was shot by three assailants. This brutal murder sent shockwaves in Bollywood, too, as he had close friends in the film industry. After his death, there was sympathy for his son, Zeeshan Siddique, who contested from Vandre East constituency on a ticket of the Nationalist Congress Party. However, he faced a shocking defeat despite being popular in his constituency.

Zeeshan secured 46,343 votes and lost to Varun Sardesai, who secured 57,708 votes. So, Zeeshan lost the battle by 11,365 votes.

Swara Bhasker’s husband loses a good battle

For those who aren’t aware, Swara Bhasker’s husband, Fahad Ahmad, contested from the Anushakti Nagar constituency in Mumbai. He fought the election from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) against Nawab Malik’s daughter, Sana Malik. He fought a good battle, as in several rounds, he was in the lead.

However, he ultimately lost by 3,378 votes to Sana Malik, who secured 49,341 votes. Fahad was the runner-up with 45,963 votes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma Net Worth: Aranmanai 4 Actress Enjoys A 144% Higher Wealth Than Her Beau – A Look At Their Fortune Ahead Of Rumored Marriage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News