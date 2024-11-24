Rumors are rife that lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will soon enter marital bliss. The couple has been together for quite some time now. According to a news report in 123Telugu, they plan to tie the knot in 2025. The duo is also speculated to be looking at some luxurious properties to buy a home together. Here’s a dekko at their net worth and combined wealth.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Net Worth

Tamannaah Bhatia has had quite a fruitful year in 2024. Her horror film Aranmanai 4 was a hit, while her dance track ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2 became a chartbuster. Over the years, with a diverse filmography and her scintillating good looks, the actress has also managed to increase her bankability. According to a news report in Times Now, she charged around 4 to 5 crore for her movies and dance numbers. The Lust Stories 2 actress has also been the face of numerous brands.

A report in Autobizz reveals that Bhatia owns a series of luxurious automobiles. This includes a Mercedes Benz GLE worth 1.02 crore, a BMW 320i worth 43.50 lakh, a Land Rover Range Rover Discovery Sport worth 75.59 lakh, and a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport worth 29.96 lakhs. According to Zoom TV, the Babli Bouncer actress resides on the 14th floor of the plush Bayview Apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova Link Road.

The 80,778-square-foot apartment is worth 16.60 crore. Tamannaah Bhatia also owns three properties in Mumbai for 7.84 crore. They are located in Andheri’s Lokhandwala area and span 2,595 square feet. The actress paid a stamp duty of 4.7 lakhs for the same. As of 2024, her total net worth comes to a jaw-dropping 120 crore.

Vijay Varma’s Net Worth

Vijay Varma has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his glorious body of work. This has inevitably also increased his bankability. According to a news report in India Times, Vijay reportedly charges 85 lakhs per film. He is also the face of some brands worth 2 crore. The Gully Boy actor is the proud owner of luxury watches like the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, worth 10 lakhs, and the Rolex Oyster Perpetual, worth 5 lakhs. He also bought his first car, a Jeep Compass recently and owns a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Andheri. As of 2024, his net worth comes to 20 crores.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s Combined Wealth

Tamannaah Bhatia thus enjoys a 144% higher net worth than Vijay Varma. Their combined net worth comes to 140 crores. We are super excited to witness the couple tying the knot soon if the speculations are indeed true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion and Lifestyle updates!

Must Read: Khushi Kapoor Enjoys 53.84% Higher Net Worth Than Rumored Beau Vedang Raina, Take A Look At Their Combined Wealth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News