AR Rahman Net Worth: Charging 100% More Than Diljit Dosanjh For Amar Singh Chamkila

AR Rahman has been all over the internet since last night, and ever since his wife announced separation from the Indian Mozart, the couple have been trending, and people have been searching everything about them, right from their religion to their assets and net worth.

AR Rahman Net Worth!

The musician’s net worth has been estimated to be around 1700 – 2000 crore in 2024. This is owing to the huge concert fee and his paychecks as a music director in India and abroad as well! However, it is yet not known how much stakes his children and wife have in these assets.

The music composer and his wife announced separation via social media on November 20 after 29 years of their marriage. Rahman wrote that he wished and was hoping to complete a grand thirty but life had other plans. His wife, Saira Banu official statement said that she made the decision out of pain and a strained relationship.

AR Rahman’s Fee Per Film!

Rahman charges a whopping 8 – 10 crore per film, and reports suggest that his paycheck for Amar Singh Chamkila landed in the same range. This means that the music composer charged almost 100% more than the lead actor, Dilit Dosanjh, who was paid 4 crore for the film.

AR Rahman’s Fee Per Song

For lending his voice to a song, the music composer charges a whopping 3 crore per song, while he is paid 2 crore for a concert. His net worth of 1700+ crore makes him the richest singer and music composer in India!

Rahman VS Diljit Dosanjh’s Net Worth

Right now, Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most celebrated Punjabi artists in the country, and his concerts are turning into a rage. The Amar Singh Chamkila actor enjoys a net worth of only 172 crore. Rahman’s net worth is literally 888% higher than the Punjabi superstar.

Most Googled Questions About AR Rahman

Right now, the most googled questions about AR Rahman include his net worth, his fee per song, his religion, his wife, and his Oscar awards.

Here are the answers to them as well.

AR Rahman’s Net Worth: 1700+ Crore

AR Rahman’s Fee (As Music Director): 10 crore

AR Rahman’s Fee (As Singer): 3 crore

AR Rahman’s Religion: Islam

AR Rahman’s Wife: Saira Banu

AR Rahman’s OSCAR Awards: 2 – for Slumdog Millionaire (Best Original Song, Best Original Score)

