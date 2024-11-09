Ranbir Kapoor VS Deepika Padukone VS Sonam Kapoor: 334% Higher Net Worth To 20 Times Higher Paycheck

17 years ago, on November 9, 2007, Bollywood welcomed three newcomers who turned superstars in their own sense over the years. Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, made their debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, meanwhile Deepika Padukone had a dream debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om.

The three youngsters then ruled the industry as per their capacities. While Ranbir, after stumbling on certain commercial choices, found his footing with a blockbuster like Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani, Deepika was the sensational queen ruling hearts. Sonam, in the meanwhile, turned into a fashion icon until she proved her mettle in Raanjhana and Neerja.

During these 17 years, all three of them have witnessed highs and lows in their careers, and currently, while Sonam has distanced herself from the film business actively, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are ruling as the King and Queen.

We tried comparing the assets the three superstars have accumulated over the years and where do they stand after 17 years of their debut with Saawariya and Om Shanti Om.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Net Worth 2024

The Saawariya actor enjoys assets worth 345 crore. He will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor currently charges 75 – 80 crore per film. The audience is excited to witness him as Lord Ram on screen, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita.

Sonam Kapoor’s Net Worth 2024

The Neerja actress owns assets worth 115 crore. She has distanced herself from films and has done very few films ever since she married Anand Ahuja and settled in London. She was last seen in Blind, which was an OTT release. The actress usually charges 4 – 5 crore per film.

Deepika Padukone’s Net Worth 2024

The Om Shanti Om actress enjoys assets worth 500 crore. She has over the years, earned a stature for herself and is currently the highest paid actress in Bollywood. She was paid 20 crore for her role in Kalki 2898 AD. In fact, her recent appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again costed whopping 6 crore!

Ranbir Kapoor VS Deepika Padukone VS Sonam Kapoor

In 2024, Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a net worth of around 345 crore. Deepika Padukone with 500 crore enjoys a net worth of 334% higher than Sonam Kapoor who owns 115 crore worth of assets.

Coming to their paychecks, Ranbir Kapoor rules with almost 75 – 80 crore per film, 20 times higher than Sonam Kapoor’s remuneration of 4 – 5 crore and 166% higher than Deepika’s current paycheck!

