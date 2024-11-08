Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has earned its loyal fan base over the years and has established itself as one of the most Indian iconic sitcoms. The credit entirely goes to the writers and director of the show. Apart from the creative team, even actors need to be credited for bringing their own essence to the table. One such actor is Yogesh Tripathi, who has made his own contribution to making the show highly popular among the masses. So, let’s discuss him more and his salary below!

Yogesh started his acting career by doing theatre plays and TV commercials. His career picked up the pace after he started doing different characters in FIR. In limited appearances, Yogesh glimpsed his comic sense and quirky side, which got him a role in Chidiya Ghar. However, he got his real due with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, which made him a household name and gave him the role of a lifetime.

Ever since Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai started in 2015, Yogesh Tripathi has been essaying the character of Daroga (Inspector) Happu Singh, and he enjoys a massive fan following across all ages, be it children or elders. Being such an important part of the show, the actor makes a good enough amount of money as his salary.

While the exact amount is not known, rumors suggest that Yogesh Tripathi enjoys a salary of 40,000-45,000 rupees per day for playing Happu Singh. Considering the fact that Yogesh isn’t the main character of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, he’s enjoying a hefty amount in a supporting role.

For those who don’t know, the actor once revealed that he started his acting career with a salary of just 600 rupees. Yes, his first salary was just 600 rupees, and he received the amount for doing a theatre play. So, if we compare his latest salary of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai with his first pay, there’s a growth of 6566.67%-7400%, or almost 67 times or 75 times higher.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such entertainment stories!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Earns This Much As Her Salary & It’s 20% Higher Than ‘Hathi’ Nirmal Soni’s Fees?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News