Daniel Radcliffe, popularly known for his iconic role in the Harry Potter franchise, began acting at a young age and earned his breakthrough at 11. Beyond the wizarding world of Hogwarts, the actor showcased his acting prowess in diverse projects, including The Woman in Black, How To Success in Business Without Really Trying, and Swiss Army Man. Radcliffe’s role in the Harry Potter series catapulted him to Hollywood’s A-list status, earning him millions. Considered one of the wealthiest celebrities in Britain, the actor has undoubtedly enjoyed luxuries in his successful career in the entertainment industry.

What is Daniel Radcliffe’s Net Worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Radcliffe’s net worth is estimated to be $110 million. The actor’s wealth accumulated primarily through his successful acting career, with Harry Potter significantly contributing to his earnings. The star portrayed the titular role from 2001 to 2011 and captivated audiences globally.

Daniel Radcliffe Earning From Harry Potter Films

Daniel Radcliffe’s role in the Harry Potter franchise landed him as the youngest star in Hollywood. He starred in all eight films and has earned massively. Between base salaries, profit participation, ongoing royalties, and other sources of income, he earns $100 million alone from the Harry Potter franchise. In the first chapter of Harry Potter, Radcliffe earned $1 million, and the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, also earned him a fee of $3 million.

In 2004, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban earned him $6 million, followed by $11 million for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and $14 million for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. By the time he starred in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, his paycheck had surged to $24 million. The final installments, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2, brought in a combined $50 million for Radcliffe.

Reflecting on his income from the Harry Potter franchise, the star once shared with Parade, “I got paid so well for doing the Harry Potter films, it’s ridiculous. If somebody asked me, ‘Did you think you deserve that money?’ No, of course I didn’t. ‘But would you have taken it anyway?’ Of course. I found this industry where people get paid stupid amounts of money. That’s the reality. I feel almost guilty for having done so well out of Potter.”

Not only this, Radcliffe donates a large amount of his income to charities, including The Trevor Project, which supports homeless LGBTQ+ youth. He shared with Parade, “There’s a moral imperative to help others. You know, the fact that I wake up in my lovely apartment in New York… and somebody in some country is wondering where he will live that week is horrendous. There is a sense that you have to do something… You have to give back.”

Daniel Radcliffe’s Net Worth From Other Ventures

Beyond the Harry Potter realm, Daniel Radcliffe has showcased his versatility as an actor by taking on various roles. He starred in The Woman in Black 2012 and a romantic comedy, What If, in 2012. Apart from films, Radcliffe also played multiple roles in theatre. He made his West End debut in the play Equus and later graced Broadway in the musical How to Success in Business Without Really Trying, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for his performance. The actor continued challenging himself with unconventional roles, including playing a corpse in the dark comedy Swiss Army Man and an undercover white supremacist in the thriller Imperium. He also stars in the anthology series Miracle Workers, highlighting his comedic skills.

Daniel Radcliffe Income From Real Estate

Radcliffe purchased a luxurious three-story townhouse in NYC valued at $5.65 million. The stunning 1800-square-foot apartment has four bedrooms, a dining room, a kitchen, a powder room, a living room, three bathrooms, six operational fireplaces, and a balcony. In addition, Radcliffe owns a Range Rover SVA, a BMW X5 M, a BMW X7, a Volkswagen Passat, and a Lamborghini Huracan.

Daniel Radcliffe’s Personal Life

Daniel Radcliffe has been in a relationship with his long-time partner, Erin Darke. The couple recently welcomed their first child. Radcliffe and Darke first met on the set of 2013’s Kill Your Darlings. Moreover, he is a published poet, having released several works under a pseudonym. In 2008, he shared that he has a mild form of dyspraxia, a condition affecting motor skills and coordination. Despite this, he continued to excel in his career and is dedicated to several charitable causes.

