Brad Pitt—Hollywood’s heartthrob and tabloid magnet! Rumors have spiraled faster since his split from Angelina Jolie than you can say “Brangelina.” From MIT prof Neri Oxman to jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa, he’s been linked to a lineup of ladies. But hold up! Pitt cleared the air in The New York Times: “None of it is true.” He avoids reading about himself, quipping, “Some of it would bounce around like a rat in the skull.” Classic Brad!

Flashback to the glory days of Brad and Angelina—Hollywood’s power couple that rose from the ashes of Pitt’s high-profile breakup with Jennifer Aniston. They tied the knot 2014 at their breathtaking estate in Miraval, France, which also housed their flourishing vineyard. However, after they split in 2016, the once-adored duo faced allegations, legal wrangling, and a lot of tears over spilled rosé.

As the drama unfolded, allegations of abuse surfaced, particularly surrounding a 2016 plane incident that prompted Jolie to file for divorce. Pitt denied these claims, and an FBI investigation found no charges were warranted. Meanwhile, the couple’s children, Shiloh and Vivienne, made headlines by dropping Pitt’s surname—a stark reminder of the fractured family dynamics.

The legal battles continued in the aftermath, with Angelina publicly addressing their split for the first time in 2017. “We will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it,” she stated, navigating the murky waters of co-parenting.

Fast forward to 2021, and Jolie was still reflecting on their marriage in an interview with Vogue, citing the “well-being” of her family as the reason for their split. “It was the right decision,” she said, emphasizing the importance of focusing on their children’s healing amidst the chaos.

As the custody proceedings unfolded, sources hinted that a judge’s ruling would “significantly increase” Pitt’s time with his kids, thanks to extensive testimony from those involved. But, as the saying goes, two steps forward often come with three steps back.

Reflecting on her divorce journey, Jolie said, “I think we had nothing in common one day. And it’s scary, but… It can happen when you get involved and don’t know yourself yet.”

In the end, Pitt’s dating rumors and the Brangelina saga are a cautionary tale about love, loss, and the wild ride of Hollywood fame. They remind us that behind the glam, there’s often a tangled web of emotions, decisions, and the quest for happiness—whatever that may look like.

