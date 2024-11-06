Angelina Jolie and Scarlett Johansson are two of Hollywood’s most renowned and bankable A-list actresses. Each star is known for boasting a career filled with blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed performances. Jolie is known for her iconic roles in films like Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Maleficent while Johansson is popular for dominating the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow. Both actresses are considered to be powerhouses of the industry. However, every successful actor goes through tough times, especially after losing a role in a movie worth $723 million.

You heard it right! It’s a rare instance where two of the industry’s most-in-demand stars missed out on a project that became one of the most bankable hits. Jolie and Johansson lost the lead role to actress Sandra Bullock in the 2013 science fiction thriller Gravity. While Bullock wasn’t the first choice for the role, the studio considered Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, and even Natalie Portman for the role of Dr. Ryan Stone.

Nonetheless, Bullock’s relentless determination and availability for the project ultimately landed her the iconic role. Moreover, her ambition to take on emotionally and physically demanding roles often reserved for men found an ideal fit in Gravity.

After landing the role, Bullock was unsure if the movie would succeed. In a throwback interview with The Guardian, she revealed, “We had no idea if it would be successful. You’d explain that it was an avant-garde, existential film on loss and survival in space and everyone would be like: ‘Ok…’ It didn’t sound like a film people would be drawn to.”

Fortunately, her performance as Dr. Ryan Stone inspired discussions about the value of diversity and breaking conventions in film.

On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson also lamented losing the role in an old interview. According to Movieweb, Johansson shared, “I got turned down for two roles — the first was ‘Iron Man 2’ and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Gravity.’ I had wanted that role so much. It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, ‘Am I doing the right job?’ The work I was being offered felt deeply unfulfilling. I think I was offered every Marilyn Monroe script ever. I was like, ‘Is this the end of the road creatively?’”

Gravity is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

