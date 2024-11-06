When Thor: Love and Thunder rolled out, seeing Natalie Portman wielding Mjolnir, cape flapping and biceps in full god mode, Marvel fans knew this wasn’t just another superhero cameo. The Black Swan Oscar-winner’s surprise return as Jane Foster transformed into the Mighty Thor sent shockwaves because—let’s face it—Portman’s Marvel exit was supposed to be final. This comeback seemed as unlikely as, well, lifting Thor’s hammer.

The drama first sparked in 2011, right after Thor introduced Portman as Marvel’s first female lead. While the movie was a hit backstage, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. When Thor: The Dark World came around, Portman went all-in, lobbying for Patty Jenkins to direct. Jenkins, fresh off Monster (the Charlize Theron powerhouse that snagged her an Oscar), had the vision to take Jane Foster’s role up a notch. Portman was energized. And Marvel? Well, not so much.

In an abrupt move, Marvel replaced Jenkins with Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor, leaving Portman out of the loop. Furious might be an understatement—Portman was livid. Reports say she fulfilled her Dark World obligations but refused to return for reshoots. Marvel improvised: Hemsworth’s real-life wife, Elsa Pataky, donned a wig and Portman’s costume for Jane and Thor’s romantic scene. Portman’s wry take on it? “That’s why it was so passionate.”

As Thor: Ragnarok developed, Marvel honcho Kevin Feige decided to take Thor on a cosmic adventure. Earthbound Jane didn’t cut. Feige downplayed any tension, simply saying Jane didn’t fit the storyline. Still, Portman’s exit felt more like a “don’t call us; we won’t call you” situation. Her only “return” was a split-second appearance in Avengers: Endgame—a flashback, voiced over with a single line from Portman, spliced in from The Dark World. Marvel fans, naturally, hoped it signaled a truce.

Enter Taika Waititi, the visionary behind Ragnarok’s wacky $854 million box office success. When Waititi approached Portman for Love and Thunder, he didn’t just want her to play “science Jane.” He pitched her as the Mighty Thor, complete with hammer, hero status, and a central spot in the action. “You don’t want Natalie back just to be the girlfriend,” Waititi told Empire. “That’s boring.”

Portman was sold. She loved the idea of “Jane evolving into this superhero,” calling it “really exciting,” especially with Waititi’s distinctly feminist twist. And for Marvel fans, this meant Jane Foster was back—and ready to kick some celestial butt.

Looking back, Portman’s departure and epic return reveal more than creative differences. In a landscape where beloved characters vanish and resurface, Portman’s unlikely redemption arc mirrors Marvel’s evolution. From the studio’s early days, when its female leads took a backseat, to now, where Jane Foster gets her godly glow-up, Portman’s story adds a new layer to Marvel’s cosmic adventure.

Ultimately, Portman’s Marvel journey went from sidelined scientist to hammer-wielding hero, showing that sometimes, even in superhero land, good things come to those who wait.

