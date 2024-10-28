In a world that often dictated what it meant to be a leading lady, Natalie Portman was once told she couldn’t be sexy in Hollywood. Yet, she shattered that notion—and the entertainment industry—through sheer talent and unapologetic confidence. During a candid discussion at New York magazine’s Vulture Festival, Portman reflected on her experiences in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s revelations. As stories of abuse and exploitation poured out, she initially thought herself fortunate to have escaped such horrors. But, in true introspective fashion, she realized she had her own stories to share.

“When I heard everything coming out, I was like, wow, I’m so lucky I haven’t had this. And then, on reflection, I was like, okay, definitely never been assaulted, definitely not…” But as her thoughts deepened, a troubling realization hit: “I went from thinking I don’t have a story to thinking, Oh wait, I have a hundred stories.”

Portman recalled countless instances where men in the industry exploited their power, creating a culture of silence and isolation. “Usually, you walk into a movie as the only woman,” she explained. “It’s rare to have female crew members apart from hair, makeup, and wardrobe.” This male-dominated environment not only sidelined women but often left them feeling uncomfortable in inappropriate situations.

One notable experience involved a producer who offered her a lift in his private jet. “I showed up, and it was just the two of us. One bed was made on the plane,” she recounted. While nothing happened and her discomfort was respected, she remarked, “That was super not okay, you know?” Portman’s stories highlighted a systematic issue in Hollywood—where women were often left without support or solidarity.

Despite the challenges, Portman quickly recognized the men who treated her as an equal, naming directors like Pablo Larraín, Darren Aronofsky, and Mike Nichols. Yet, she couldn’t help but call out a specific unnamed director who dismissed her during a discussion, telling her, “You’re exhausting.” The stark contrast in how male counterparts were treated became evident, as one actor even stood up for her, pointing out the blatant disregard for her input. “You’re completely not listening to her, and you’re completely listening to me,” he said, emphasizing the need for equality in the industry.

Fast forward to 2023, Portman found herself in a moment of unexpected validation—when Rihanna came to her rescue with a “confidence boost of a lifetime.” During Paris Fashion Week, the two crossed paths, and the Grammy-winning superstar did not hold back. “You are one of the hottest b—— in Hollywood, forever,” Rihanna exclaimed. Portman was left speechless, responding, “Excuse me? I’m going to faint.” The heartwarming exchange was not just a fleeting moment but a testament to female empowerment and support.

In discussing the encounter, Portman later reflected on how every woman going through a divorce deserved such a compliment. After finalizing her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, the moment with Rihanna was particularly poignant. She described it as “a formative moment in my life,” encapsulating the importance of uplifting one another in the face of adversity.

As Hollywood continues to grapple with its past, Natalie Portman’s journey—from feeling undervalued to becoming a symbol of strength and empowerment—inspires. She proved that not only could she be sexy, but she could also be a force for change, reminding everyone that the narrative is ultimately shaped by those bold enough to rewrite it.

