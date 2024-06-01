Natalie Portman is a well-established actress who was in the news for her divorce from her husband, Benjamin Millepied, after over a decade of togetherness. The Oscar-winner is again creating a buzz after being spotted with Gladiator II star Paul Mescal. Has she moved on from Benjamin and found love in Paul? Keep scrolling for all the juicy deets.

For the uninitiated, Natalie and Benjamin filed for divorce in July last year after 11 years of marriage, and it was finalized earlier this year. The couple has two kids: a son, Aleph, 12, and a daughter, Amalia, 7. There were reports about an extramarital affair by Millepied, and it was not easy for the Thor star. As for Paul, he and Natalie are acquainted as they interviewed each other for Variety’s Actors on Actors issue last year.

Recently, several media outlets posted pictures of Paul Mescal and Natalie Portman enjoying each other’s company outside a bar in London. They were all smiles and were having a smoke break. The Marvel actress was wearing a white T-shirt paired with blue denim and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Paul was also wearing a casual plain white T-shirt lucked in black trousers secured with a matching belt.

There was no PDA or any indication of romance between Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal, yet people started speculating that they might be dating. However, a source close to the actors told TMZ that Natalie and Paul are just great pals and nothing more than that. The source also clarified that even though they look very friendly in the viral pictures, nothing is brewing between them romantically, and they have been friends for a long time now.

Check out the viral pictures here:

📸 Paul Mescal and Natalie Portman in London enjoying time together. pic.twitter.com/5t7l7bERI7 — best of paul mescal (@paulmescalfiles) May 30, 2024

According to reports, Paul Mescal dated Phoebe Bridgers. Earlier this year, he was also linked to his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones. He will be seen in Gladiator II by Ridley Scott, scheduled to be released in November this year.

On the professional front, Todd Haynes last saw Natalie Portman in 2023’s May December, also starring Charles Melton and Julianne Moore.

