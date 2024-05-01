In the Marvel movies, Chris Hemsworth made us all fall in love as the God of Thunder, aka Thor. We cannot imagine any actor playing the character with such conviction. The actor has played Thor in 4 solo movies and several Avengers movies. We all know that Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki, also auditioned for the character. But did you know Chris’ brother Liam was also one of the contenders?

Yes, you read it right! Liam Hemsworth was also considered to be cast as Thor in the MCU movies. Liam had auditioned and impressed the makers, which made Chris Hemsworth jealous of his brother. The Extraction actor revealed the same in a new interview.

Chris Hemsworth Was Jealous of Liam Hemsworth

The Thor: Ragnarok actor told Vanity Fair in an interview, “No, ’cause I was told I didn’t have the part at that point, so I was excited for him. A little jealous, maybe, but I was excited for him. Then when I was allowed to re-audition, it was when he was out of the picture. So we were never neck and neck. It was either I was involved, then wasn’t, and he was involved, then wasn’t, then I was involved.”

Even though Liam Hemsworth didn’t get to play Thor in the Marvel movies, Chris’ brother Luke Hemsworth did for some time. In Thor: Ragnarok, when Tom Hiddleston’s Loki watches a play on Asgard, he hires some actors to play the parts. One of the actors who plays the God of Thunder is Luke Hemsworth. So, Liam really never got to play the part, even though his audition went well.

Luke Hemsworth In Thor: Ragnarok

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth is currently busy with the promotions of the upcoming post-apocalyptic action-adventure film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Directed by George Miller, Furiousa stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa. Chris will play Warlord Dementus, the villain in the story. Miller’s film also stars Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, Nathan Jones, John Howard and Angus Sampson. The film will release in theatres on May 24, 2024.

Coming to Marvel films, Chris appeared as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Also starring Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, the fourth film received negative reviews. It is not known if the actor will reprise his role as the superhero in the MCU again.

