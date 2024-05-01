Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in the MCU, but his last solo movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, was a disaster and was faced with much criticism. It seems Hemsworth is still not over the film’s bad reception among the audience. He has also revealed being frustrated with his role as the God of Thunder. Keep scrolling for more.

The fourth installment in his solo franchise was released in 2022, bringing back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; in addition, the MCU movie featured Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Despite the ensemble cast members, the film failed to create the desired magic on screen. It was deemed too silly, and director Taika Waititi was slammed for excessive comic elements in the movie.

Chris Hemsworth is currently gearing up for the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, sat for an interview with Vanity Fair, where he opened up about Thor: Love and Thunder and blamed himself for the film’s failure. Speaking of the 4th film, Chris repented, “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing.”

The Thor actor also reflected on his MCU journey and revealed frustration with his character. He has four solo films and has appeared in the four Avengers movies. He said, “Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team.”

Chris Hemsworth explained, “I would read everyone else’s lines and go, ‘Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun. What’s my character doing?’ It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable.”

According to reports, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine in video footage from the distant future where he allegedly cries with a dead Deadpool in his arms. Meanwhile, his movie with Anya Taylor Joy, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is set to open in theatres on May 24.

