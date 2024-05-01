First Look of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s drama It Ends With Us is finally here, and the fans cannot contain their excitement about it. Since pictures of the duo’s passionate kiss while filming it reached social media, people were anticipating its first look or any teaser and trailer. The actor shared multiple pictures on Tuesday, and they look amazing.

For the unversed, it is the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name. Justin helmed the director’s chair for the upcoming drama, which Sony Pictures Releasing will distribute. Columbia Pictures, Wayfarer Studios, and Saks Picture Company have produced the movie. Blake portrays the role of 23-year-old flower shop owner Lily Bloom, who falls in love with Justin’s 30-year-old neurosurgeon, Ryle Kincaid. 1923 star Brandon Skelnar will play Lily’s childhood crush, Atlas Corrigan.

Apart from Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Skelnar, Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj will also appear in the movie in crucial roles. Colleen Hoover’s book sold over 8.6 million print copies in 2022 and is among the most popular novels. On Tuesday, Justin took to his Instagram handle to drop a carousel of pictures from the movie. The first look of all the characters is in the post, and the first shows Ryle and Lily looking passionately into each other’s eyes.

Justin Baldoni’s post sharing the first look of Blake Lively and others from their movie It Ends With Us garnered countless likes and comments. The actor/director has shared the film’s release date in the caption of the post. Some fans who have read the novel are in disbelief that he chose to play Ryle instead of Atlas; overall, the first look post has received a positive response from the fans.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s first looks from It Ends With Us-

One of the excited fans wrote, “Can’t wait! Going to hate watching you as Ryle.”

Another chimed in, “I. AM. SO. EXCITED!!!!!!!!!!! August can’t come soon enough 🥹❤️. Can’t wait to see one of my favorite books come to life.”

Followed by one saying, “This is going to be interesting.”

One fan added, “LOVE U BUT HATE RYLE BUT IM STILL EXCITED & CONFUSED.”

Another stated, “WE CAN’T WAAAAAIT.”

Someone commented, “I cannot wait; this looks so good.”

And, “it’s ABOUT time.”

Another quoted, “Swooning.”

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Baldoni (@justinbaldoni)

For the unversed, In Ends With Us is the love story between Lily and Ryle, which also deals with themes of domestic violence and the cycle of violence. The film will be released in the theatres on August 9.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Gets Slammed For Her Unexpected Reaction To Justin Bieber’s Concerning Teary-Eyed Pictures: “Leave Hailey, Get Sober, & Out Diddy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News