Jennifer Lopez has a staunch defender in 3 Body Problem Star Eiza Gonzalez amid relentless scrutiny of her marriage to Ben Affleck. Eiza Gonzalez went to bat for Jennifer Lopez after Live Nation announced Friday, May 31, that her upcoming “This Is Me … The Live” Tour is canceled.

Live Nation attributed the cancellation to Lopez “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Shortly after, Jennifer Lopez addressed her fans, apologizing for the canceled tour. In a Newsletter, the singer wrote, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

The cancellation comes amid reports that the tour failed to pack the arena with ticket sales and intense speculation that Lopez and Affleck were headed for divorce. Last month, multiple publications citing anonymous sources reported that Lopez and Affleck were experiencing marital discord over the couple, allegedly failing to balance two diametrically opposite lifestyles.

Affleck allegedly wanted to live a private life, whereas Lopez preferred to share her life with the public. The alleged marital strife rumors were amplified by reports that Lopez’s tour was experiencing poor ticket sales.



In the wake of the tour’s cancellation, 3 Body Problem Star Eiza Gonzalez took to social media to defend Jennifer Lopez over the relentless tabloid scrutiny.

After Lopez cancelled her Summer Tour, in her Instagram stories, Gonzalez noted, “The level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is disturbing and heartbreaking.”

Gonzalez then called out online trolls and publications who allegedly relished dissecting her personal life for sport. Gonzalez wrote, “How can you complain about someone being mean while enjoying being mean about them? People are humans, make mistakes, and some have personal things happening while trying to be perfect in the public eye.”

She concluded the post by urging people to be kind. “The world is a complicated place, and the best thing we can do now is be kind,” she added.

